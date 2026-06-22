5 MP3 Players That Came Before The iPod

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Originally released on November 10, 2001, the Apple iPod permanently transformed how users listen to music. With a 5GB hard drive capable of holding up to 1000 songs, it also came with an LCD display, 10 hours of battery life, and a "Scroll Wheel" controller. At the time, the device was revolutionary, yet today, some users are still deciding what to do with their old iPods. Important as Apple's player was to tech history, it wasn't the first MP3 player — not by a long shot.

Below are five MP3 players released before the Apple iPod. We're not only taking a look at the first publicly available MP3 player, but we're also exploring devices that experimented with unique features, changed how we think of MP3 players, and even brought about lawsuits. The road to the tech we know and appreciate today was a rather bumpy one, though these devices helped pave the way for how we listen to our tunes.

Even if there are still several older iPods worth buying in 2026, hunting down these MP3 players may be more about owning a piece of history than about owning something usable. Don't worry, we're not going to need a time machine for where we're going. Just make sure your MP3 player is charged before this trip down memory lane.