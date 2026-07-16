5 Useful Productivity Accessories Every MacBook Owner Needs

There's life before and after buying your first MacBook stand. I know that working with your laptop on a couch can be very appealing; we've all been there. However, once you find a proper stand, you'll soon say goodbye to back pain, have better posture and find typing and surfing the web for a full day much easier.

There's a sea of MacBook stands, and one of the most interesting I have tested so far is Moft's Carry Sleeve. It's available for every MacBook model in many colors, and what I liked most is that this accessory works as both a carrying case and a stand. Moft is famous for its origami accessories, which let you adjust the device's height and utility. For this specific product, you can adjust it by two or three inches, which might not seem like much, but gives you a lot more comfort in your everyday work. It's made out of vegan leather, and you can even store power adapters, smartphones, notepads, and more.

Another brand that I tested and think looks really good in an office or at your home office is Oakywood. They're made out of wood, are super premium, and have the same benefits as other MacBook stands. There's one specifically for the MacBook that you can use with a keyboard and mouse, or just to help you be better positioned in front of your computer.