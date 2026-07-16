5 Useful Productivity Accessories Every MacBook Owner Needs
The MacBook is already a powerful machine, regardless of whether you have the entry-level Neo, the Air, or the Pro. These laptops promise several hours of battery life; they're very power efficient and have a great aluminum construction that helps dissipate heat and keep the machines cool. However, to take these machines to the next level, you often need useful productivity accessories that can make your experience with the MacBook much better. For example, if you're always on the go, a MacBook stand can be a great way to maintain good posture while allowing the computer to vent. A proper monitor can boost your productivity by providing more space on a larger screen, and when you're working on a big project, a portable SSD can get the job done.
The truth is: the more you understand your needs, the better you can make your MacBook work for you. If you're a content creator, accessories like dedicated cameras, podcast microphones, and USB hubs can be a great advantage. On the other hand, if you require a lot of horsepower from your machine, a stand with a proper cooling system can be exactly what you need. BGR selected this list for the general customer, featuring products our staff has tested, bought themselves, or that have strong credibility with the public and numerous customer reviews. Here's what you need to know.
A MacBook stand can do wonders
There's life before and after buying your first MacBook stand. I know that working with your laptop on a couch can be very appealing; we've all been there. However, once you find a proper stand, you'll soon say goodbye to back pain, have better posture and find typing and surfing the web for a full day much easier.
There's a sea of MacBook stands, and one of the most interesting I have tested so far is Moft's Carry Sleeve. It's available for every MacBook model in many colors, and what I liked most is that this accessory works as both a carrying case and a stand. Moft is famous for its origami accessories, which let you adjust the device's height and utility. For this specific product, you can adjust it by two or three inches, which might not seem like much, but gives you a lot more comfort in your everyday work. It's made out of vegan leather, and you can even store power adapters, smartphones, notepads, and more.
Another brand that I tested and think looks really good in an office or at your home office is Oakywood. They're made out of wood, are super premium, and have the same benefits as other MacBook stands. There's one specifically for the MacBook that you can use with a keyboard and mouse, or just to help you be better positioned in front of your computer.
A proper monitor
If you want to step up your game at work, then a life-changing experience is getting a monitor. Conveniently, Apple makes two of the best options in the market: the Studio Display and the Studio Display XDR. The main difference between these two is that the XDR version has a mini-LED panel, support for ProMotion, and can charge MacBooks at a higher speed. There's also support for DICOM medical imaging presets and the Medical Imaging Calibrator. For everyday usage, the regular Studio Display is already everything a Mac user might want: it has a 27-inch 5K display, powerful sound, Thunderbolt connectivity, and an iPhone chip inside to handle all the heavy lifting for the monitor, which means it doesn't use the Mac's resources to run itself. Its premium aluminum finish also makes it a good option for every workstation, even though its high $1,599 price tag can deter many customers. BGR reviewed both the Studio Display XDR and the original Studio Display. Both are must-have products if you're willing to spend the money.
However, if you don't want to spend a lot of money, there are several other options you can take advantage of. Still, don't forget that Macs work best with 5K monitors rather than 4K options; lower-resolution models can make the experience feel blurry and color-inaccurate. Samsung, BenQ, and LG are among the companies with great Studio Display competitors that can cost a lot less.
Portable SSD
In a world where memory is expensive, it's hard to recommend portable storage. There's an overall shortage of these products, and they now cost much more than they did in 2025 or even early 2026. Still, if you don't have enough storage on your MacBook, you might need to invest in a portable SSD. These accessories can offer a few terabytes of storage, which is perfect for storing large video editing projects, RAW 8K files, and more.
Samsung is one of the most prominent brands in portable storage. The company offers models like the SSD T5 EVO, T7 USB 3.2 Gen 2, T9 USB 3.2 Gen 2x2, and others. Each of these models has a specific usage. For example, the T7 USB 3.2 Gen 2 offers read speeds of 1,050 MB/s and write speeds of 1,000 MB/s, which are perfect for creators and gamers. There's also a T7 model with fingerprint security, meaning you can access data only after authenticating the device with your fingerprint.
If you don't require the fastest read and write speeds, you can save a lot more money while still getting more terabytes of storage, which is good for storing everyday photos, old documents, and files you can access quickly, even if they're large. These portable SSDs are very secure and are highly recommended by users in general.
A chunky power bank
If you're always on the go, a carrying case might not be enough, and every once in a while you might need to charge your MacBook, your iPhone, and more. While Apple laptops have great battery life, especially the Apple Silicon models, it can be significantly reduced depending on the task, internet connection, or temperature. To charge something as powerful as a 16-inch MacBook Pro, you are required to have a very capable power bank.
This is where Anker comes in. The company is one of the best power bank makers in the market, and its Prime Power Bank lineup can charge up to three devices at once. Its high-end model, the version with 20,000 mAh and 220W of total output, brings 140W fast charging to any of your Apple devices, and up to 100W of recharging, ensuring you can fill up these 20,000 mAh as fast as possible.
For a product as powerful as this one, Anker makes sure it's flight-approved. Users can control and learn more about how the power bank is used via an app, and they can even fast-charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro, a 13-inch iPad Pro, and an iPhone 17 Pro Max all at once. Users can choose to buy this product with a charging base or a simpler model that fits their needs, such as a power bank for a MacBook Air or just the MacBook Neo.
Proper headphones
MacBook customers are lucky enough to have great built-in speakers. However, they can't always be blasting their favorite tunes or YouTube videos, especially during a back-and-forth video editing session. This is why proper headphones are required to improve productivity, whether to focus on a task or to escape a noisy office environment.
My go-to choice is Apple's AirPods Pro 3. These earbuds are great options because they offer high-fidelity audio and Dolby Atmos with Spatial Audio. After you finish working, you can just take them to your upcoming gym session, commute, and more. Apple says ANC on these earbuds is twice as good as the previous generation, and they sit comfortably in my ears. Apple also promises up to eight hours of usage on a single charge, which is usually more than enough for my workday, especially during lunch and coffee breaks.
Before the release of AirPods Pro 3, I also enjoyed using AirPods Max because they had better ANC and great battery life. With the second generation announced in early 2026, I decided not to upgrade as I didn't see many real-life improvements for such a premium product. Still, headphones are very personal, and several other options can improve your productivity with a MacBook. Bose, Sony, Marshall, and Beats are among the audio companies that offer great headphones that can significantly enhance your experience with a MacBook and in your everyday life.
How we selected these MacBook accessories
While looking for the best MacBook accessories, we focused on devices that add the most value to customers. As a journalist covering Apple for the past decade, I have come across several accessories that I reviewed myself or that colleagues have reviewed and recommended. Even though some options may cost more than the average customer is willing to pay, it's important to consider those who spent a few thousand dollars on the best MacBook possible and are now willing to spend a bit more to make their experience even better.
Still, for a product as widely adopted as the MacBook, there's a large range to explore, and accessories don't need to be super expensive to make sense. Something as simple as a MacBook stand can do wonders for a remote worker, while the right pair of headphones can be what puts you in the right mood to get a task done.
These accessories have been tested by BGR staff or me, or reviewed by hundreds of customers who have repeatedly bought these products as companies release new iterations, such as Samsung's portable SSDs or Anker's power banks that keep getting more efficient and secure. These devices represent only a fraction of the accessories available to improve MacBook productivity, but they are a great head start for anyone wanting to take their work to the next level.