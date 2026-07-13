4 iPod Features That Owners Miss The Most

Nostalgia and frustration with the overabundance of tech in the modern age have driven some, including many young people, back to the kinds of old-school gadgets that smartphones made obsolete. Having all of your music in the same place where you can make calls, take photos, and check your social media profiles is convenient, but it can also be overwhelming. That's why old tech like the iPod — devices made to do one thing rather than everything — can be compelling, even therapeutic.

Despite Apple discontinuing them several years ago, old-school iPods are making a comeback thanks to Gen Z. The portable music player, which debuted in 2001, gives users an easy way to listen to all their favorite songs in one place, serving as a great midpoint between physical audio mediums and streaming services. That's why some may be wondering if you can still buy an iPod in 2026, as they have a variety of features that are absent from current devices and sorely missed.

Before getting into the list, we should mention that we aren't including any features exclusive to the iPod Touch, as it's essentially an iPhone without the phone. They lack many of the things that iPod users are nostalgic for, so we're sticking to the Classic, Mini, Nano, and Shuffle for this list.