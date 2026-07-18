The 9 Best MacBook Accessories You Can Buy On Amazon

Having to rely on one power outlet in your workspace can be annoying whenever you want to charge your MacBook and other devices at the same time. Satechi's ChargeView 140W seeks to solve this problem. It's a compact desk charger with four high-wattage ports. With a maximum output of 140W, even your 16-inch MacBook Pro gets fast charging. The standout feature of this charger is the built-in display, which lets you see real-time wattage for each port, total power draw, and the current temperature. The latter information is meant to reassure you that heat is being managed whenever you push your charger closer to its limits.

To get the full 140W for your MacBook Pro, only the first two ports will deliver that. The other two max out at 40W, which should more than suffice for most phones, tablets, and other small gadgets. The deal here is that you can charge up to four different devices from just one outlet, and you get to dock the charger on your desk. It comes with a specialized docking station that can hold the charger vertically or horizontally — the display also switches orientation with the press of a button.

Size-wise, the ChargeView 140W is a compact unit, as pointed out by 9to5Mac. It was much smaller than the reviewer expected when unboxing, which was a welcome discovery to them, especially for portability. This device is still a recent listing on Amazon but has a solid 4.7-star rating at the time of writing, and buyers who left reviews generally appreciate the ChargeView's overall performance and size.