3 Things To Stop Doing If You Have Noise Cancelling Headphones

Many of the best noise-canceling headphones use active noise-canceling and let you adjust the ANC levels, usually through an app that connects to the headphones via Bluetooth. When you turn up the ANC levels, it increases the intensity of anti-noise, which can create a sensation of pressure in your ears. This ANC pressure may cause headaches, but it is reportedly not harmful to your hearing.

What can be a problem, though, is when ANC makes the user feel like they need to crank up the volume. A study published in the journal Applied Acoustics (via ScienceDirect) found that when ANC blocks out most ambient noise, the user might still perceive higher-frequency ambient noise. This makes those higher-frequency sounds more pronounced, which may prompt the listener to turn up the volume to overcome them.

Another study, conducted by Listen, Inc., highlighted that ANC can degrade perceived sound quality. If the user perceives the sound quality as lower, it's often natural to try making it louder to increase clarity. The higher your ANC setting, the more you might feel the need to turn up the volume. Active noise canceling is not particularly harmful on its own, but constantly listening to music at full blast can cause inner ear injuries over time and damage one's hearing.