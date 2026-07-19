11 Of The Best Apple Watch Cases You Can Buy On Amazon

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The Apple Watch offers a range of enjoyable features that other smartwatches lack. At the same time, the wearable requires you to take good care of it, as harsh impacts can damage the screen, rendering the watch useless. For ultimate protection of your watch, you can buy cases that surround the device on all sides, including the watch face, to prevent shocks and accidental impacts from damaging it.

Moreover, many of these cases offer waterproofing, so your wearable stays safe even when exposed to water (except during deep submersion) or sweat. Therefore, you could wear it throughout your outdoor training sessions and adventures since Apple offers some of the best watches for runners.

We sought out some of the best Apple Watch cases on Amazon, all rated at least 4.3 on the product page, which serves as a testament to their quality and durability. However, before finalizing your purchase, ensure the case is compatible with your Apple Watch's size and model for a precise fit.