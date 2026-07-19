11 Of The Best Apple Watch Cases You Can Buy On Amazon
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The Apple Watch offers a range of enjoyable features that other smartwatches lack. At the same time, the wearable requires you to take good care of it, as harsh impacts can damage the screen, rendering the watch useless. For ultimate protection of your watch, you can buy cases that surround the device on all sides, including the watch face, to prevent shocks and accidental impacts from damaging it.
Moreover, many of these cases offer waterproofing, so your wearable stays safe even when exposed to water (except during deep submersion) or sweat. Therefore, you could wear it throughout your outdoor training sessions and adventures since Apple offers some of the best watches for runners.
We sought out some of the best Apple Watch cases on Amazon, all rated at least 4.3 on the product page, which serves as a testament to their quality and durability. However, before finalizing your purchase, ensure the case is compatible with your Apple Watch's size and model for a precise fit.
JZK Case
The JZK Case features a tempered glass screen protector that offers ultimate protection for your Apple Watch. The glass protector is highly transparent so that it does not hinder the screen's view, giving you a crystal-clear display. All you have to do is snap the case onto your Apple Watch for installation, and there are well-made cutouts for the side buttons, along with compatibility with the charger so you don't have to take the device out of the case before every charge cycle.
In addition, you can easily use all the watch sensors, including the heart rate monitor, since it does not interfere with any of these functionalities. Made of hard polycarbonate, the case is durable and resistant to minor impacts and vibrations, protecting the watch.
Rated at 4.4 from 40,638 global reviewers, you can get a pack of two cases for just $5.92 following a 10% discount on Amazon. Customers liked the tight seal it provides around the screen, so water cannot seep in if you accidentally touch the watch with wet hands. Plus, the cover fits well around the entire watch and feels smooth to the touch.
Goton Waterproof Case
Featuring a hard bumper, the Goton Case keeps the watch safe from impacts and bumps. The shell is made of high-grade matte PC material, giving it a tough look and durability, while the 9H tempered glass protects the screen against scratches and cracks. You can charge the watch without removing the cover, and there are cutouts for all the buttons and sensors so you can make the most of the device.
In addition, the case has a waterproof seal ring with an IP67 rating, so you can use the screen with wet fingers or hands, making it an ideal partner for workouts and outdoor adventures. But there are some things you should not do with your Apple Watch, such as submerging it in deep water if it does not have built-in waterproof protection.
The installation is pretty simple, and the protector installs without leaving any bubbles on the screen, which can be annoying to look at. You can buy this case for $8.99 on Amazon, where it has a 4.3 rating from 21,114 customers who liked its effectiveness at keeping the watch safe and did not encounter significant moisture issues.
QCKANLJ Case
Made with a hard polycarbonate shell, the QCKANLJ Case is another gadget that provides your watch with the protection it needs against external impacts and shocks. There is a tempered glass screen protector that is resistant to fingerprints and scratches, so you always get a clear view of your screen content. Moreover, the protector installs easily without leaving any bubbles, which would otherwise render the product useless.
The thin design and sleek outlook add little to the overall weight, while the cutouts give you complete access to all the side buttons and sensors. Also, you can charge while keeping the case on. Amazon is selling a pack of six QCKANLJ cases at a 20% discount for just $7.98. Those who used the product appreciated the case's look and durability and noted that it barely affects touch sensitivity, which is exactly what a user needs. Hence, the total rating is 4.6, based on 8,232 reviews.
Adepoy Rugged Case
The Adepoy Rugged Case comes in a pack of two on Amazon for $13.99. It is made of high-quality TPU that surrounds the watch on all sides and absorbs shocks and impacts from accidental hits, protecting the encased device. There is a screen protector made of 9H tempered glass, with raised edges to protect the screen from scratches. Plus, you also receive two cleaning kits in the price so you can remove any dust and particles from the screen before the installation. Additionally, it has 99% transparency to allow a clear view of the display.
With a snap-on design, the case is easy to install and does not require removal before every charge cycle. Adding it to your watch will give it a sporty, stylish look, making the wearable appear brand new. Possessing a score of 4.4 via 13,111 reviews. This case is known to provide good protection against shocks and impacts, as noted by Amazon customers.
amBand Case
Ranked as the number one bestseller on Amazon in the Smartwatch Cases with Band category, the amBand Case has garnered 29,363 reviews with an average score of 4.5. The case has a raised bezel that provides all-round protection for the smartwatch, though it does not come with tempered glass, so the dial remains uncovered. However, there is a premium TPU band that is super comfortable to wear, according to Amazon customers. To add a classic, rugged look, the manufacturers added a rust-resistant stainless steel buckle.
It has fine cutouts for all the buttons and allows the watch to charge while keeping the case on. With your purchase, you also get access to a free watch face designed by amBand specifically for Apple Watches. But if you want more customization, download some of the several Apple Watch face apps on your phone and experiment with your favorite tile looks.
The case is water-resistant so that you can use it outdoors, and it will remain undamaged in light- to mid-level water exposure. On a side note, a unique feature of the Apple Watch is a built-in sonic ejector that helps clear water from the speakers for unmatched sound output.
Smiling Case
The Smiling Case is made from sturdy PC material that protects the watch from external shocks and impacts, while the built-in tempered glass screen protector keeps the screen safe from scratches and impacts. The corners have a reinforced design, which further adds safety in case of accidental drops or bumps into other objects. With this on, you won't notice any difference in the screen's touch sensitivity, and the display clarity won't be affected either. It gives you access to all the buttons and sensors, with well-integrated cutouts so you can charge the watch even with the case still intact.
On the other hand, remember not to wear the watch in wet conditions or in environments where it is at risk of water exposure, since the case is not water-resistant. After a 15% reduction on the actual value, you can get a pack of two for $6.79 on Amazon. The case has collected a total score of 4.5 from 68,441 reviewers, making it Amazon's Choice product. In the comments, users noted that the case feels durable, allows the screen to respond well to touch, and offers satisfactory protection for the watch.
Elkson Bumper Case
Available in multiple stylish colors, such as Charcoal Green, Starlight, and Tan, the Elkson Bumper Case adds a premium look to your Apple Watch while providing military-grade protection. The case has a raised edge guard encasing the screen on all sides, so it can survive drops from up to 8 feet above the surface, as tested and claimed by the manufacturer. But do note that no screen protector is included in the design.
With a scratch-resistant TPU material, the case won't scratch the watch and remains soft and comfortable to wear. Moreover, all the buttons are exposed for ease of use with precise cutouts, and the case allows for convenient charging. This Elkson bumper case can be purchased on Amazon for $12.99 and is rated 4.6 by 21,658 reviewers, with 78% of those reviews being five-star. Customers mentioned that the buttons are easy to press and the crown is usable even with the case on.
Rontion Hard PC Case
The Rontion Hard PC Case is a bumper case that encloses the watch from all four edges to prevent shocks, impacts, and hits from affecting the device. It features a 9H tempered glass protector that covers the screen to protect it from scratches and accidental impacts while retaining maximum touch sensitivity for one-tap use. In addition, the case features precise cutouts that align with the built-in buttons for easy press operation, and the watch can be charged with a compatible charger while the case remains installed.
It is pretty easy to take the cover off whenever you want, and installation is a breeze, too. You receive six cases in unique colors for only $7.98 (currently 20% off), making it a cheap purchase for your Apple Watch. The case has received 10,026 reviews on the platform, with an average score of 4.5, and users commented that it has a perfect fit and does a great job of keeping the watch safe.
Commuter Case
Selling on Amazon for just $5.94, the Commuter Case comes in a pack of three, each in a different color (black, clear, and starlight) that looks sleek on your wrist. It is built using a hard PC material that won't leave scratches on your watch, plus the tempered glass film screen protector keeps the dial safe from dust, scratches, and more. It maintains touch sensitivity while also resisting fingerprint stains to deliver HD clarity on the watch face.
The case is easy to install, and you do not need to remove the watch bands during installation, nor do you need to take the case off before every charge session. It comes with cutouts for the buttons and sensors for hassle-free use.
Moreover, it offers water resistance for the watch so you can use it for outdoor adventures and workout sessions, though do not submerge it in deep water. With a rating of 4.5 from 6,445 reviews, the Commuter Case won't feel bulky in the hands and is easy to put on, according to customers.
Tauri Hard Case
The Tauri Hard Case provides all-round protection for your Apple Watch with a slim, matte PC bumper that absorbs shock and impacts from hits and drops to protect your watch. It is resistant to fingerprint stains and wear, so the quality and color will not fade over time. The addition of a clear screen protector further protects the dial from scratches, water droplets, and other elements while preserving the watch face's original touch sensitivity and colors. It actually has three layers — an explosion-proof layer, a glass layer, and a compression layer — all of which come together to protect the glass screen.
Furthermore, you can access all the buttons as usual and charge the watch without removing the case, since the sensors remain functional even with the case installed. Rated by 51,603 customers on Amazon, the Tauri Case has a 4.4-star rating. You can purchase a pack of two for $7.59 with a current 16% discount, and users loved the sleek, matte-finish look the case adds to the watch.
Misxi Case
With the Misxi Case, you can add an extra layer of protection to your Apple Watch, thanks to its sturdy polycarbonate build that helps protect the watch from impacts and shocks. The tempered glass screen protector covers the front screen and edges, so it protects the screen from dust and scratches caused by everyday use. Moreover, touch sensitivity won't be hindered; you can use the watch just as smoothly as without the case, and there are cutouts for the buttons to provide access to them.
Boasting as the number one best seller on Amazon in the category of Smartwatch Cases, the Misxi Case has received an impressive score of 4.4 from 196,555 customers who liked that the protector offers a clear view of the screen and the buttons stay easy to press, while the case also remains intact on the watch despite regular use. Consequently, they found it worth purchasing at $9.96, which includes two black cases.
Methodology
Amazon is home to a ton of cases designed specifically for Apple Watches; however, we only selected those with a minimum rating of 4.3, based on at least 1,000 customer reviews on the respective product page. We also reviewed the comment section to gauge users' overall opinions, confirming that the case is indeed durable in everyday use and successfully protects the watch as intended.