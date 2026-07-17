OnePlus Vs. Samsung: Which Smartphone Manufacturer Is Best For You?

Samsung and OnePlus are among the top smartphone manufacturers globally. While Samsung tends to take the cake by popularity, OnePlus doesn't usually fall too far behind. That's mainly because OnePlus has plenty of unique features to love despite its comparatively smaller market size.

For example, over the last few years, the OnePlus R series has historically competed against flagships, offering great battery life and processing power, all without being too steep a price. Today, the OnePlus 15R, while a decent phone in its own right, has still received a more mixed reception than the previous OnePlus 13R; you'll often encounter headlines like "where did it all go wrong?" or simply reviewers expressing disappointment or a lack of confidence in the phone despite its high potential. While these phones are excellent to own, it still has notable flaws.

Whereas Samsung has usually been consistent, partly because it has a large family of phones, from expensive foldables to budget to respectable mid-range devices, along with its top-of-the-line Galaxy S series. Samsung has earned a reputation for selling a phone for literally anybody at various price points. But that's not the only reason why people resonate with the Korean manufacturer — they offer strong software support and security that consumers love. So when it comes to OnePlus versus Samsung, you can't go wrong with either, but Samsung still stands firmer at the top, globally.