5 Disadvantages Of Buying Smart Glasses In 2026

The era of smart glasses is here — sort of. Meta's glasses have been very successful over the past few years despite privacy concerns, and several players have been releasing their own versions. However, unlike smartphones, smartwatches, or even headphones, smart glasses are not obvious technology advancements that everyone should jump to buy. Most people don't even need glasses in the first place, and others just feel uneasy when there's someone with recording glasses in front of them. Additionally, not every company realizes what the true capabilities for smart glasses are. Most of the time, it feels like they're trying to bring a solution to a non-existent problem.

During IFA 2025, there were a large number of companies introducing white-label smart glasses. They all had comparable functionality, 12MP cameras, and similar battery life. Some players have become more interesting than most of the market — like Rokid, L'Attitude, and even XGIMI with its new MemoMind brand – thanks to bold designs, unique features, and more R&D investment. But there are still major disadvantages to buying smart glasses in 2026. It's not that these companies aren't doing a great job with their offerings; the products themselves just haven't figured out what they're supposed to be. Smartwatches, for example, took a while to go from luxury items to everyday fitness devices. On the other hand, smart glasses currently feel like they're currently in an identity crisis.