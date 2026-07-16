8 Sam's Club Electronics With Deep Discounts To Look Out For In July 2026
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Sam's Club is an amazing source of deals on electronic devices across a wide range of categories. The Walmart-owned, membership-based warehouse retailer always has fresh offers in its catalog, and this month we've identified opportunities with attractive savings you won't want to miss.
For July 2026, the Sam's Club deals you should look out for include discounts on wireless headphones by Dyson, a Philips TV with built-in ambient lighting, and one of Apple's most powerful iPad models. You can take advantage of low prices for these devices, which only add to the reasons to buy your electronics from Sam's Club.
The products featured in this roundup are currently on sale at Sam's Club, where they've all received a solid average review score from customers. To support the recommendations in this roundup, we gathered helpful insights from shopper feedback and professional reviews, and combined them with the features that make these devices worth buying.
Chefman Obliterator blender
If you need a powerful blender in the kitchen, the Chefman Obliterator stands out as an option, and not just because of its name. The device has an impressive rating of 4.6 stars on Sam's Club after almost 600 customer reviews. The high-performance blender with a 1,380W motor offers five speeds and a pulse switch, and according to the retailer's customers, it works better than other options in the market at a similar price in blending ingredients and making smoothies.
Shoppers said that they love the Chefman Obliterator's Auto Blend, which detects the ingredients that you place inside the 48-ounce jar and selects the appropriate blending settings. CNET's review of the kitchen appliance also highlighted its ice crush feature, which reduces ice cubes to "fluffy snow" that's perfect for snow cones and cocktails in just 90 seconds, as well as its self-cleaning setting, which helps clear sticky substances such as nut butter using warm water and dish soap.
HP DeskJet 4258e wireless all-in-one printer
The HP DeskJet 4258e is an all-in-one wireless printer that's perfect for casual printing at home or in the office, and now's a great time to buy it from Sam's Club, as it's $44.99 off for a lowered price of $49.99. According to shoppers, who have given the printer an average score of 4.0 stars after almost 700 ratings, the computer accessory is extremely easy to set up and use. You'll also get additional value with your purchase in the form of 6 months of HP Instant Ink for free. With this subscription, the ink levels of the printer's cartridges are monitored, and you'll receive new ones when they run low.
The HP DeskJet 4258e is the Sam's Club version of the HP DeskJet 4255e, with similar performance and features. Printer Insider's review noted the ease of connecting the gadget to a smartphone, computer, or laptop for wireless printing via the HP Smart app, and highlighted the convenience of the top document feeder, which enables scanning up to 35 pages at a time. The device promises printing speeds of 8.5 pages per minute for black-and-white documents and 5.5 pages per minute for color documents, which Printer Insider said is just right for a printer of this price.
Dyson OnTrac wireless headphones
Dyson is a brand that's better known for its cordless vacuums and bladeless fans, but it's also in the headphone space with the Dyson OnTrac as its latest entry. You can buy the wireless headphones from Sam's Club with a $50 discount, which lowers the price to $199, and get superb active noise cancellation, according to Stereo Guide's review. A total of eight microphones work together to reduce external sound by up to 40 dB, and the retailer's customers confirmed that the feature works like a charm so that they can focus and eliminate distractions. This is part of why these headphones have an impressive score of 4.6 stars on the Sam's Club website.
These Dyson wireless headphones are very comfortable to wear, according to Sam's Club shoppers, with Stereo Guide also highlighting the soft microfiber ear cushions and the evenly distributed weight of the headband, where the lithium-ion batteries are located. The device can run up to 55 hours with ANC switched on, so you'll be able to use it all day if you want, and you probably would because of its premium audio quality.
Samsung 43-inch U8000H Series 4K TV
If you want to buy a smart TV without all the bells and whistles, the Samsung U800H Series 4K TV is a fantastic option, especially right now with a $50 discount from Sam's Club on the 43-inch model. For $247.99, you're going to get a TV that runs on Samsung's Tizen platform, which provides access to all the top streaming services and thousands of free channels so that you'll never run out of things to watch.
Sam's Club customers are generally satisfied with this Samsung TV, giving it an average score of 4.8 stars after almost 160 ratings, with positive feedback on its picture and sound quality. With 4K Ultra HD resolution, Color Booster technology for enhanced colors, and HDR compatibility, this model is a great choice if you're on a budget, according to Tech Steve. The review also demonstrated the simplicity of setting up the device, as well as the ease of getting around the Tizen interface to access your apps and adjust the TV's settings.
Philips 55-inch 7875 Series Ambilight 4K TV
The Philips 7875 Series Ambilight 4K TV generates excitement1 with a built-in light strip at the back. This Ambilight system's LEDs match the colors on the screen, whether you're watching shows or playing video games, creating dynamic lighting that makes the experience even more enjoyable. This makes the TV feel bigger, with colors that fill your vision and scenes like blue skies and explosions expanding to your ceiling and walls, according to TechRadar.
Customers of Sam's Club, where this Philips TV's 55-inch model is on sale for $279 after a $50 discount, said that the Ambilight technology is fun and sets it apart, but they added that its Roku TV operating system is incredibly easy to use when accessing streaming services and searching for content. With 4K Ultra HD resolution and motion smoothing, everything you watch will be sharp and blue-free, and with Dolby Audio, sound will be crisp and dialogue will be clear.
KitchenAid Artisan Series stand mixer
The KitchenAid Artisan Series is TechGearLab's "undisputed favorite" among its reviews of stand mixers, and with an average score of 4.7 stars after almost 490 ratings, it's also a very well-reviewed product among Sam's Club shoppers. They said that with its powerful performance and simple operation, it's worth every penny. That's likely even more true right now, as the retailer is selling the stand mixer with extra accessories for $399 after a $200.99 discount.
In TechGearLab's testing, the KitchenAid Artisan Series scored top marks for ease of use, whipping performance, and kneading performance, which showed its versatility. The review also highlighted the stand mixer's 5-quart stainless steel bowl, which is just the right capacity for most households, as well as its iconic aesthetic. Buying the kitchen appliance from Sam's Club will get you the Fresh Prep slicer/shredder attachment, in addition to the standard attachment, including a coated flat beater, coated dough hook, and six-wire whip.
Samsung HW-C47M 4.1-channel soundbar
For better audio from your TV, the easiest way to upgrade is to buy a soundbar. There's a real difference between a soundbar and built-in TV speakers, and you'll definitely notice it once you install the Samsung HW-C47M. After a $109.09 discount from Sam's Club, where the device has an average score of 4.2 stars after almost 800 ratings, you can purchase it for $169.91. The retailer's customers said that the TV accessory offers powerful sound and bass, which exceeded their expectations considering its price, so you're going to get even more value if you buy it with these savings.
As a 4.1-channel soundbar, this Samsung gadget offers a total of four speakers and a subwoofer. There are two speakers in the main unit for left and right channels, and a pair of rear speakers to create surround sound. This setup creates a more immersive watching experience for movies and shows, according to Popular Mechanics. Its review also highlighted the Voice Enhance feature, which makes dialogue clearer, and Game Mode, which improves the synchronization of the audio with what's happening on the screen for more responsive gameplay.
Apple iPad Pro M4 (11-inch, 256GB)
The Apple iPad Pro M4 isn't the newest model of the brand's premium line of tablets, but it's still a device worth buying, especially due to the $149.09 discount from Sam's Club on its 11-inch, 256GB model, bringing its price down to $799.91. The device is powered by Apple's M4 chip, which enables fast and reliable performance that the retailer's shoppers appreciate, as well as its bright and colorful Ultra Retina XDR display. The tablet has an average rating of 4.5 stars, thanks to these benefits.
Customers said that this iPad model is so thin and light, which 9to5Mac said is important, as you may have this device in your hands for several hours at a time. The review also mentioned its amazing battery life. While the tablet is rated to last up to 10 hours of web browsing on a full charge, 9to5Mac said it retains its charge well when left unused for extended periods. The iPad Pro M4 is great for travel, and its compatibility with the Apple Pencil and the Magic Keyboard makes it a solid productivity gadget.
How we chose these Sam's Club electronics
The electronic devices we've selected for this roundup are available at Sam's Club with discounts off their original prices. The savings are expected to last throughout the month of July 2026, though we still advise proceeding with your purchases as soon as possible, as the offers may disappear at any moment.
The products have all received at least 50 reviews from Sam's Club shoppers, with average ratings of at least 4.0 stars. To back up our recommendations and to make sure that these gadgets are worth buying, we've combined customer feedback with reviews from trustworthy websites and channels.