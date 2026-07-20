4 Disadvantages Of Buying An Open-Frame 3D Printer

Getting into 3D printing can seem a little intimidating at first because of the variety of options on the market, but open-frame printers make this process more accessible. Without a closed shell, these models usually offer a better price and easier use. So, they become a perfect choice for anyone who wants to try the basics of the hobby and learn the things you need to know before buying a 3D printer, without investing even more right away.

The problem is that the initial savings may not hold up in the long run. Although they work great for getting started, open-frame printers are usually more limited in what they can offer users. So, if you become more interested in the hobby and want to try more ambitious projects, you may run into some of these limits, like a narrower selection of the filament types you can use and other issues.

This happens mainly because companies cut costs in ways that also restrict what these printers can do, in the name of making them more accessible to the public. Without a closed structure, temperature control and protection against other external factors are out, which can affect the quality of your prints. For that reason, we have laid out the disadvantages you may encounter if you choose an open-frame 3D printer.