You Can Play Epic And GOG Games On Your Steam Machine - Here's How

While the Steam Machine is an expensive device, it is still cheaper than buying a high-end gaming PC. Plus, you can play all your games on your TV. However, you are limited to Steam's library. What if you want to play "Alan Wake 2" or "Genshin Impact?" Either use a different console or install a special (and free) app on the Steam Machine.

While the Steam Machine looks like a cross between an Xbox Series X and a Nintendo GameCube, at its core, the platform is little more than a computer running on Linux instead of Windows. It uses a custom Linux operating system known as SteamOS, but it is a Linux machine nonetheless, which means you can install apps that let you sideload programs (install them from outside the official app store), specifically games in your Epic and GOG libraries. The most popular of these is the Heroic Games Launcher. This program is an open-source launcher that collects your game libraries under one digital roof.

The Heroic Games Launcher was originally designed for Linux, Windows, and macOS, but since the Steam Machine is technically a Linux platform, the program also works on it. However, you will need a bit of time and effort to install the launcher since, like many sideloading programs, just because something can function on a Steam Machine doesn't mean it was meant to.