3 Disadvantages Of Buying A Used GPU

Graphics card prices have spiked in recent years, driven by tech trends like cryptocurrency mining and AI. To save money, some people have turned to the used market in hopes of buying a new GPU for a bargain. Before you do too, it's worth understanding that there are some PC parts you should never buy used. We say a GPU is one of them, particularly depending on its age and condition.

Your old GPU might be good enough for now, too. There are apps that can help speed up an aging graphics card. If you're worried that you're seeing signs that your GPU is failing, check to make sure it's not just running slow.

If you do decide to buy, make sure to read rankings of major GPUs from worst to best. A little extra research can make a big difference.