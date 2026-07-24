5 Ways To Maintain Your Samsung Phone's Battery Health For 7 Years Of Updates

Most people don't keep their phones for very long. Even if the hardware itself can still function well into the future, a lack of software support and the rapid improvement in tech make the average user snag themselves a newer model every two to four years. Fortunately, for those wanting a phone they can depend on for years to come, plenty of companies now promise software updates years down the line.

For Samsung's flagship models, this period of time is an exceptional seven years. If you get yourself a Samsung Galaxy S26 this year, you'll be getting important security updates as well as newer versions of One UI until 2033. However, if you want to continue using the same phone until then, you'll have to treat it with care, since you can only benefit from software updates if your phone is physically well.

There are many different areas you'll need to protect, but one of the most important is the battery. Unlike most other components, your phone's lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery has a limited lifespan, as batteries naturally degrade over time. You can't counteract this degradation, but you can target specific areas that increase the rate at which your battery loses its capacity. You can do this by using proper charging accessories, implementing some habits into your daily life, and avoiding extreme temperatures.