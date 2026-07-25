4 Cheap Repairs That Can Turn Old Consoles Into Retro Entertainment

If you've been a gamer for a long time, you likely have fond memories of your old consoles and games. Maybe it's the first time you loaded up "Goldeneye 007" on the Nintendo 64, when you finally beat "The Lion King's" elephant graveyard level on Sega Genesis, or sneakily playing "GTA 3" on PlayStation 2 at your friend's house when your parents told you not to.

While some of us take good care of our retro consoles and old-school gaming accessories, others stow them away in storage, letting them gather dust and potentially deteriorate over time. So, when you finally unearth your original PlayStation to play some "Spyro," don't be surprised if it doesn't work.

The good news is that while old gaming consoles tend to suffer from problems due to their age and usage — like an inability to power on, audio and video issues, or failure to recognize games or controllers — most of these issues can be fixed with common, cheap repairs that you can do yourself at home, like replacing or cleaning a part. Those who want to avoid DIY will be pleased to know you can pick up a retro console nowadays for under $150, but if you're not afraid to open one up, we've got four cheap repairs that can breathe life back into your old gaming console.