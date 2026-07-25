4 Cheap Repairs That Can Turn Old Consoles Into Retro Entertainment
If you've been a gamer for a long time, you likely have fond memories of your old consoles and games. Maybe it's the first time you loaded up "Goldeneye 007" on the Nintendo 64, when you finally beat "The Lion King's" elephant graveyard level on Sega Genesis, or sneakily playing "GTA 3" on PlayStation 2 at your friend's house when your parents told you not to.
While some of us take good care of our retro consoles and old-school gaming accessories, others stow them away in storage, letting them gather dust and potentially deteriorate over time. So, when you finally unearth your original PlayStation to play some "Spyro," don't be surprised if it doesn't work.
The good news is that while old gaming consoles tend to suffer from problems due to their age and usage — like an inability to power on, audio and video issues, or failure to recognize games or controllers — most of these issues can be fixed with common, cheap repairs that you can do yourself at home, like replacing or cleaning a part. Those who want to avoid DIY will be pleased to know you can pick up a retro console nowadays for under $150, but if you're not afraid to open one up, we've got four cheap repairs that can breathe life back into your old gaming console.
Replace aging capacitors
According to experts, some of the most common problems with retro consoles involve power or video output. If your console is experiencing these issues, it may be a sign that you need to replace some capacitors.
A capacitor is a small component found on a console's electrical circuit board that briefly stores and releases electrical energy — a bit like a temporary rechargeable battery. This ability to store electrical charge means that, even if the power to a gaming console is momentarily interrupted, the current will remain consistent, ensuring the power to the CPU, graphics chip, etc. remains stable and preventing your console from resetting every time there's a brief power drop.
However, capacitors can naturally deteriorate over time or fail and/or leak, which can cause your console to crash, restart, or experience AV issues such as consistently low volume, no image, or flickering graphics. If you're fairly confident in handling electronics, you can replace the capacitors in your console for cheap by removing the old capacitors and soldering in new ones. DIY capacitor kits can be bought for less than $10 (with the price depending on the console you need the kit for) and are considerably more affordable than a professional recapping service (which can cost over $70). However, it's worth paying extra for an expert repair if you're unsure about what you're doing.
Give your console a deep clean
Sometimes, your retro console and games just need a thorough clean to be given a new lease of life. Over the years, a buildup of dust, dirt, and oxidation can result in console performance issues. For example, a substantial dust buildup can prevent your console from ventilating properly, especially if it has a fan, leading to overheating that can result in crashes. Grimy game cartridges, cartridge connectors, or disc drives can prevent games from being read, and therefore playing, properly.
If your old console hasn't had a deep clean in a while, or has been stored in a dusty environment like an attic, it's worth giving it a thorough clean inside and out before you plug it in. Make sure to avoid abrasive materials and instead utilize tools that will clean the device properly without damaging it, such as microfiber cloths and Isopropyl alcohol. To help keep your console in tip-top condition, make sure to clean it every three to six months, as you should your Xbox Series X or PS5.
Repair or replace broken controller ports
A common issue with old consoles that use wired controllers is that the controller port's internal pins can wear out from repeated plugging and unplugging. This can cause controller button presses to go unregistered by the console or the controller to fail to respond at all.
Before replacing a controller port, clean it the same as you would your console and inspect it for any signs of physical damage. If you spot bent or loose pins, you can typically straighten them out carefully with tweezers — though this doesn't work for damaged pins. If you're finding the controller connection keeps dropping in and out, you may need to repair any broken controller port solder joints on the console's board with new solder to refresh its controller port connections. If the controller isn't being registered at all, you likely need to replace the affected controller ports.
The type of port you need and how difficult replacing it will be depend on the console you have, but replacement ports tend to cost under $20. There are plenty of tutorials available for specific consoles on YouTube to help guide you through the process. While it is relatively easy compared to other repairs, you can also hire a professional service to do it for you if you want to avoid the risk of further damaging your console. Just know that this will cost substantially more, over $50.
Change out your cables
Sometimes, repairing your retro console can be straightforward. If you're having audio or visual issues when playing games or power issues, one of the first things you should check is whether there is any physical damage to its AV cables (including SCARTs and composite video cables), such as cracked shielding or exposed wires. If there is, you should replace them immediately.
But this doesn't mean you need to go searching for old console cables on resale sites like eBay. Several retro retailers sell their own AV cables, with users citing HD Retrovision's range as among the highest quality, though retro gamers also praise cables from the likes of RetroTink and Retro Access. While these high-quality cables can be on the pricey side (over $30, with prices depending on the cable type and console), user reviews praise their improved performance and durability compared to old-school cables.