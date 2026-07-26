3 iPhone Accessories Every Camper Should Have

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When camping, a phone is usually considered a distraction that you should put away so you can feel more connected to nature. You leave all those notifications and all that doomscrolling behind so you can reset. If you have trouble toeing that line on your own, you can always put the phone in Airplane Mode or Do Not Disturb mode so it doesn't become a distraction. Even so, an iPhone in particular can be a great camping companion, especially if your goal is to make memories or you need it to look up information about your surroundings or use the Compass or Maps app for navigation. It's also great to have in case you run into an emergency.

As useful as an iPhone can be for your camping trip, you can make it even more useful with the addition of a few key accessories. For example, you need to ensure that you have the right battery so the phone can last the entire camping trip. And, since camping is an adventure where most of the action takes place in the great outdoors, your phone also needs to have adequate protection. Finally, there will most likely be ample opportunity to take pictures and video during your outdoor adventure. With all this in mind, we gathered a quick list of essential iPhone accessories to make your camping trip as fun, safe, and memorable as possible.