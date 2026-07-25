How To Get The Best Battery Life Out Of Your Apple Watch

Apple Watch has a built-in feature called Optimized Battery Charging, which is enabled by default for all Apple Watch users. On the iPhone, you can set a specific charging limit to adhere to at all times. But on the Apple Watch, it's all automatic and behind the scenes. The Apple Watch uses machine learning and on-device analysis to figure out your charging patterns and your routine.

Once it has figured that out, it will charge the Apple Watch to only 80%, and will keep it at that level for a prolonged time. Right before you usually pick up the Apple Watch, it will charge the rest of the 20%, and you'll have a full battery ready to go. By not charging to 100% directly, Apple can extend the battery life of your Apple Watch.

But for this to work, you'll need a routine. It will work best if you charge your Apple Watch at night, or at the same time each day. It will only do this if it can predict that the Apple Watch will be on the charger for a long period of time. In case you want to force the Apple Watch to charge fully, tap the charging icon on the Watch screen, and tap the Charge to Full Now button. If you don't like this feature, you can disable it from Settings > Battery > Battery Health.