7 Easy Ways To Transfer Photos Without Losing Quality

There's nothing wrong with carrying out a file transfer the old-fashioned way, before internet speeds and cloud storage became more reliable than anyone could've imagined. If you have a pen drive or an external hard drive, you can connect it to your PC and copy all your photos to it. Not only is this a simple way to move photos from one device to another, but it also serves as an offline backup of your valuable pictures that you should ideally maintain at all times.

If you want to use a simple pen drive, SanDisk and Lexar have great 128GB portable USB flash drives that come for under $30 and give you an affordable way to transfer your data. However, if you want to use an external drive as a proper storage solution that extends beyond photos, then be smart about what you want. An HDD will definitely have slower read speeds, but it's cheaper. Seagate and Western Digital are easy recommendations in this regard, letting you use drives with up to 8TB of storage space.

If swift copy-paste speeds are your utmost priority, an external SSD is the way to go. These typically cost more and provide less storage space, but do you really need that much space if your priority is to use these drives to quickly store and transfer photos? Unless portability or ridiculously high storage space — that doesn't cost an arm and a leg — is something you desire, a portable SSD from reliable manufacturers like SanDisk and Samsung is the way to go.