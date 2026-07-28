5 Android Phones To Consider Instead Of The Motorola Moto G (2026)

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If you're shopping for an Android phone on a tight budget, the Motorola Moto G (2026) is a solid option to consider. This is an entry-level model that Motorola launched toward the end of 2025, although it isn't the cheapest Motorola phone on the market. For an entry-level phone, this device launched at a pocket-friendly starting price of just $199.99.

The Moto G (2026) features a 6.7-inch 120 Hz LCD panel with HD+ resolution, a 5,200 mAh battery with 30 W charging speeds, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, 4 GB of memory, and 128 GB of internal storage. In the camera department, there is a 50 MP primary camera, a secondary 2 MP macro lens, and a single 32 MP selfie camera. That $200 price tag would've been great for the Moto G (2026), but unfortunately, Motorola isn't the only game in town for entry-level devices. To make matters worse, the company has since bumped up the price by $100, to $299.99.

Luckily, if you're not satisfied with what the 2026 Moto G offers, there are quite a number of alternatives you can consider. Some of the Moto G (2026) alternatives on this list offer better value in certain aspects than the Motorola, and some are even cheaper. We considered Android phones that offer competitive specs and those that cost less or only slightly more than the Moto G. You can read more about our selection process at the end of the article.