5 Google Apps That Can Drain Your Battery Life

Smartphones are increasingly featuring bigger and bigger batteries, with devices like the OnePlus 15 boasting a massive 7,300 mAh battery. But despite the much-welcomed jump in battery capacity to make our devices last longer, apps play a key role in your phone's battery life. The apps you have running on your phone can make all the difference between it lasting for a day or two, or just a few hours.

Sure, there are habits that drain your phone's battery fast, but you also need to watch out for and steer clear of popular draining apps if you want to get more screen time from your device. The usual culprits known to run down your phone's battery include social media apps like TikTok, Facebook, Snapchat, and Instagram. However, even those innocent-looking apps from Google that you might have installed on your device could also be playing a big role in sucking your phone's battery dry.

Here are five Google apps that can drain your battery life, with some tips on how you can lower each app's battery consumption. We've previously outlined the steps for checking which apps are using the most of your battery on Android and iOS, so we won't rehash the same details here.