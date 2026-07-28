The 5 Best MacBook Pro Accessories For Campers

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Built for portability, a MacBook Pro is designed to take up residence just about anywhere you need it. Coffee shops and public libraries are a couple of remote locations that come to mind, but who said you can't take your Apple laptop on a cross-country adventure? If you're all about the RV life, you may already be taking your MacBook Pro all over the continent. Even if you're just shopping around for a laptop (or an RV) to take on your many road-bound journeys, it pays to know what the best accessories to keep on standby are.

Unlike your personal office or the workplace, though, a camper and the camping lifestyle present unique challenges for using a MacBook Pro. Backup power becomes all the more important, and you should probably have one or two recharging methods for emergencies. You'll also want to be mindful of screen glare, because sunlight might be tougher to mitigate on the road than it is back home. It doesn't hurt to travel with a bunch of extra USB cables, either — who knows when you might need one?

We're only scratching the surface for ideas here, but we have a few more, and we'd also like to expand on the products we touched upon above. To that end, we have created the following list of the five best MacBook Pro accessories for campers.