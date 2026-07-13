10 Portable Gadgets Every RV Owner Should Have
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Your RV is your home on wheels, but buying one is just the first step in preparing for a rolling vacation. There are various gadgets that you can purchase for your convenience, security, and entertainment, and we've rounded up some recommendations to help you transform your RV into a living space that you can call your own.
The devices that you buy for your RV should be portable gadgets, as you don't want them to take up a lot of the limited space, and they should be reliable, like these essential survival gadgets, as you wouldn't want them to break down while you're in the middle of a trip. We've gathered a list of 10 devices, including a tire pressure monitoring system to prevent accidents, a multifunction cooker to let you prepare many kinds of meals, and a power station that can be charged with solar panels.
All of the RV gadgets we've selected are available on Amazon for ease of access. They've also received at least 1,000 ratings on the platform, with a solid average review score from shoppers. We highlight comments from these customers, as well as reviews from trustworthy websites and channels, to show why they belong in this roundup.
Thermacell MR300 mosquito repeller
When you've reached your destination and you've started setting up around your RV, some environments may require you to have a mosquito repellent to keep the bugs away. The Thermacell MR300, which has an average rating of 4.5 stars on Amazon after more than 19,000 reviews, is a portable solution that doesn't require batteries, and according to many of the retailer's customers, it is effective at keeping mosquitoes away in campground environments. It works by inserting a small fuel cartridge to heat repellent mats. The cartridges last up to 12 hours before requiring replacement, and the mats last up to four hours.
YouTube reviewer Erin Lawrence demonstrated how easy it is to prepare the Thermacell MR300 for use, adding that it produces no smell or noise. The refills for the fuel cartridges and repellent mats are an additional cost on top of the gadget's $21.99 price, but both Lawrence and Amazon shoppers said it's worth it because the device is an effective mosquito repellent. Just place it on a table while you're outside your RV, and you won't be bothered by bugs while you hang out and enjoy your meals.
Secrui SB-123 door alarm
While your RV is parked, you might not have eyes on it at all times. For $29.99, the Secrui SB-123 will serve as extra protection on top of your locks. Setting it up only takes a few minutes, according to Amazon customers, as all you need to do is stick the sensor and transmitter on your RV's door, then plug the receiver into an outlet. The components automatically pair with each other so that when the door is opened, the receiver will play a sound. You can choose between 58 different sounds, and five volume levels of up to 110 dB, which is as loud as a car horn or a power saw. Even if you're some distance away, such as while fishing in the lake, you'll be alerted when someone tries to get into your RV.
Beau Reviews Awesomeness not only demonstrated the ease of setting up this Secrui door alarm using the adhesives that come with the package, but also the distance from which you can hear its alerts. The device has an average rating of 4.4 stars after more than 6,000 ratings on Amazon, where you can buy multiple sensors for your RV's windows and for places where you store your valuables.
Tymate TM7 tire pressure monitoring system
With the weight of an RV, you need to take extra precautions with your tires. With the Tymate TM7, you'll be able to constantly monitor the air pressure in each of your RV's tires. The system comes with four sensors to replace your tire valve caps and a unit to plug into your RV's 12V outlet. There are no extra wires or fancy installation necessary, as flagged by Matao Outdoors' review, with Amazon customers confirming that this is a plug-and-play device, as you'll instantly see your tires' air pressure and temperature on the unit.
Shoppers said the readings from this Tymate tire pressure monitoring system are accurate, reducing the need to manually check before every trip. Matao Outdoors said that monitoring the pressure of your RV's tires is important to avoid accidents, as tires with too much pressure because of hot roads may lead to blowouts that can cause further damage to your vehicle. The device not only displays the information but also sounds an alarm if tire pressure has decreased or increased significantly from the original PSI, giving you a chance to correct the issue. These are all very helpful features for a gadget that costs $44.99 on Amazon, where it has an average rating of 4.3 stars based on over 2,300 reviews.
Tabyik DH-CS01 dehumidifier
Even if you constantly clean your RV, there's still a chance of odors and mold forming inside due to humidity. You may consider a portable dehumidifier like the Tabyik DH-CS01, which Amazon is currently selling for $26.59, down from $59.99. It can cover up to 280 square feet, so it's powerful enough for an RV despite its small size of just 5.9 inches by 5.0 inches by 10.1 inches. The retailer's customers, who have given the gadget an average rating of 4.2 stars after almost 16,000 ratings, are surprised by how much water it can collect in a short time.
This Tabyik dehumidifier can collect up to 1 liter of water in its tank before you need to empty it. This is a quick process. Just slide the tank out, dump the water, then slide it back in, as Steve Sherron demonstrated. The review also highlighted the gadget's built-in light, which has seven color options and can serve as your night light in the RV. It's also quiet, so you won't mind keeping it on while you sleep.
GL.iNet GL-MT3000 travel router
Among the amenities at some RV parks and campgrounds is Wi-Fi access, which lets you give your mobile devices' cellular connections a rest. However, since you would be connecting to the internet through a public network, you'll need a travel router for protection against security risks. The GL.iNet GL-MT3000, which you can buy from Amazon for $98.99, is an excellent option for this type of gadget because it comes with OpenVPN and WireGuard VPN. This provides peace of mind against cyber threats without affecting download and upload speeds, according to the retailer's customers, which have given the device an average score of 4.6 stars after more than 5,100 reviews.
Another benefit of this GL.iNet travel router is that it makes connecting to the internet more convenient as you move to other parks. Instead of entering the Wi-Fi password for all your devices, you only need to do so on the travel router, and all the devices connected to it will receive the connection. This is made more convenient by the gadget's well-designed app and simple web interface, according to The Gadgeteer, which also said its price is worth it given all its functions.
Beech Lane BL-209-A leveling system
Since you'll be staying in national parks and campgrounds, one of the challenges with an RV is that you need to find solid, flat ground for it. This is to preserve its structural integrity by avoiding a twisted frame for several hours, and to ensure that components such as appliances and drainage will work properly. Leveling blocks can fix the RV's position, but the Beech Lane BL-209-A leveling system will tell you the exact adjustments that you need to make for $99.99 on Amazon.
RV Tips & Travels shows the ease of setting up this Beech Lane leveling system, as well as the usefulness of the app. The review also highlighted that the device uses a pair of AA batteries that can last for more than a year, as well as its accuracy, which is echoed by Amazon's customers. The shoppers, who have given the gadget more than 1,800 reviews for an average score of 4.7 stars, added that there used to be a lot of trial and error when leveling the RV, but that's no longer the case with this leveling system.
Ninja DG551 Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 indoor grill
With the limited kitchen space in your RV, a multifunctional cooking device is a necessity so you won't be eating the same food at every meal. The Ninja DG551 Foodi Smart XL fits the bill as it's a 6-in-1 device that can grill, air fry, roast, bake, broil, and dehydrate for $299.99 on Amazon. According to CNN's Underscored, the gadget shortens cooking times because of Ninja's cyclonic air technology, and its control panel is easy to understand and use. It also has enough capacity for an entire family's food, which will further speed up the preparation process.
The versatility of this Ninja multifunction cooker is one of Amazon shoppers' favorite things about the gadget, as you can even cook a steak dinner while you're in the campgrounds with the help of the included smart thermometer. It also helps that it's very easy to clean, thanks to its removable plates, which are non-stick. These are just part of why this Ninja gadget has an average score of 4.6 stars on the platform, following more than 2,200 reviews.
Garmin DriveCam 76 GPS navigator and dash cam
Dash cams are among the gadgets that work seamlessly in your car, and they become even more valuable when they provide additional functions such as GPS navigation for your RV. The Garmin DriveCam 76 is available on Amazon for $449.99, and it works well enough that it has accumulated an average score of 4.3 stars on the platform after nearly 3,300 reviews. According to Forbes, having a dual-purpose device simplifies your windshield, which some RV owners may find appealing, as there are already a lot of things going on in the cockpit.
As a GPS navigator, this Garmin device features a 7-inch, bright, sharp screen and delivers important information, such as directions to national parks and TripAdvisor ratings. You'll also get traffic data and fuel prices once you've paired the device to your smartphone with the Garmin Drive app. Meanwhile, as a dashcam, it can save the 1080p footage it records on a removable SD card or on cloud storage for a fee of $5 per month. Amazon shoppers said that navigating all of the gadget's functions is intuitive, and it helps that you can use voice commands for features like finding addresses and showing the way home.
Samsung The Freestyle projector
Watching movies at night is a great way to wind down after a long drive in the RV, and Samsung's The Freestyle is an excellent device for making it happen. You can use a power bank for this portable projector so that you can place it anywhere outdoors, and it can rotate almost 180 degrees on its stand to find the perfect angle on a projector screen or even the side of your RV if the space there is big enough. Afterward, its auto keystone and auto focus features will kick in, which What Hi-Fi said are amazing in making the necessary adjustments to the projected video.
Amazon shoppers appreciate the fact that they can access their favorite streaming services on it, so there's no need to connect it to an external source. They also said it's small and light, making it easy to move around, and that the built-in sound system is loud and clear. The projector costs $314.99 on Amazon, but it doesn't have to stay in the RV; you can use it back home in the living room or at other outdoor gatherings.
EcoFlow Delta 2 power station
The EcoFlow Delta 2 is a portable power station that can provide ample backup energy of 1,800W from its AC ports and 100W from its USB-C ports for your electronic devices while you're on the move. Once you've parked your RV, you can recharge it in a variety of ways, such as AC or DC, and according to PCWorld, you'll also be able to do so with any solar panels that work with the common XT60 connector. They would be an additional cost to the gadget's price of $699 on Amazon, but being able to recharge the power station while you're at a campground is a valuable feature.
Amazon's customers have rated the EcoFlow Delta 2 at 4.7 stars after more than 5,100 reviews, with comments focused on the portable power station's impressive durability and reliability. In addition to bringing it along on your RV trips, shoppers said that it can be used in emergency power outages at home, further elevating its value. PCWorld mentioned its expandable design as a huge bonus, as you can purchase additional battery packs to double or triple its original capacity of 1,024 kWh.
How we chose these portable gadgets for the RV
All of the RV gadgets that we've included in this list are available on Amazon for accessibility to all shoppers. These devices have also accumulated at least 1,000 reviews on the platform, and have received an average score of at least 4.1 stars from shoppers.
To support our selections, we've showcased the features of these portable gadgets that make them useful for RV owners. We've also combined feedback from shoppers and insights from professional reviews to further explain why we think these devices deserve a spot in this roundup, and to give you an idea of what to expect when you buy them for your RV.