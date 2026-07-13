10 Portable Gadgets Every RV Owner Should Have

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Your RV is your home on wheels, but buying one is just the first step in preparing for a rolling vacation. There are various gadgets that you can purchase for your convenience, security, and entertainment, and we've rounded up some recommendations to help you transform your RV into a living space that you can call your own.

The devices that you buy for your RV should be portable gadgets, as you don't want them to take up a lot of the limited space, and they should be reliable, like these essential survival gadgets, as you wouldn't want them to break down while you're in the middle of a trip. We've gathered a list of 10 devices, including a tire pressure monitoring system to prevent accidents, a multifunction cooker to let you prepare many kinds of meals, and a power station that can be charged with solar panels.

All of the RV gadgets we've selected are available on Amazon for ease of access. They've also received at least 1,000 ratings on the platform, with a solid average review score from shoppers. We highlight comments from these customers, as well as reviews from trustworthy websites and channels, to show why they belong in this roundup.