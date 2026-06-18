8 Gadgets That Work Seamlessly In Your Car
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We all love using technologies that work like magic, whether at home or in the office. For those who drive, there are also some gadgets that will work seamlessly in your car. They offer a range of features to make your road trips safer and more convenient, and we've rounded up some of the best devices here.
This list of gadgets includes an excellent way to bring a digital assistant into your vehicle, a scanning tool that can tell you if there's something wrong with your car, and an air freshener that automatically turns on when you start driving. All of these devices won't require any complicated installations or lengthy startup processes — they simply work as intended.
All the devices that we've selected for this article have a solid average score on Amazon after at least 1,000 ratings. In addition to positive comments from the platform's customers, the gadgets have received favorable reviews from a reputable website or channel, further supporting their inclusion in this roundup.
Amazon Echo Auto (2nd Gen) smart speaker
If you're a fan of Amazon's Alexa, you don't have to be separated from the digital assistant once you get in your car. The Amazon Echo Auto (2nd Gen) functions just like your Amazon Echo smart speaker at home, but it's optimized for vehicles as its five-microphone array can hear your voice commands even with road noise, rowdy kids, and music playing in the background, according to both Amazon shoppers and Android Central. You'll be able to ask Alexa to launch your playlist, call your contacts, and control your smart home devices, among many other functions, without having to let go of the wheel nor taking your eyes off the road.
The Amazon Echo Auto connects to the Alexa app on your smartphone, so you won't have to unlock your device to access the digital assistant. It plugs into your car's power outlet through its USB port or the included adapter, and the connection happens quickly after you start your car, according to Amazon's customers. The smart speaker is also a much more affordable way of adding Bluetooth to an older vehicle, according to Android Central, as the device is only $54.99 on Amazon, where it has an average score of 4.2 stars following almost 7,700 reviews.
Lisen 2E7179 MagSafe car mount charger
MagSafe gadgets are everywhere, and they've found their way into vehicles with car mount chargers like the Lisen 2E7179. It's available for $49.99 on Amazon, where it has an average rating of 4.3 stars after almost 1,600 reviews. You have the option of attaching it to your dashboard with an adhesive or mounting it to your air conditioning vent. Either way, the retailer's customers praise the strength of its magnet, as it can keep even larger models of iPhones in place when driving over bumpy roads.
This Lisen MagSafe charger supports the Qi2.2 standard with a maximum output of 25W for iPhone 16 and later. Just plug it into your car's power outlet and attach your iPhone, allowing it to charge while you're using Waze or Google Maps for directions, for example. According to Amazon shoppers, this device delivers faster charging than other wireless car chargers that they've tried. Meanwhile, 9to5Mac highlights the gadget's built-in cooling fan in its review as an important feature, as it controls your iPhone's temperature since MagSafe charging over a long period of time may cause it to get hot.
Superlit 55x-01 3-in-1 retractable backseat car charger
If you've got your kids sitting in the back seat, or you're a ride-hailing driver, the Superlit 55x-01 3-in-1 retractable backseat car charger will be a much-appreciated accessory in your car. It mounts on the headrest bar of either front seat, then plugs into your car's power outlet, though Amazon shoppers suggested that you can also plug it into a power bank if the outlet is occupied. The gadget has received a solid score after more than 2,600 reviews from the platform's customers, though, with an average rating of 4.2 stars.
This Superlit charger comes with micro USB, USB-C, and Lightning cables that are retractable, so they'll be stored neatly when they're not in use. According to 911Reviews, the cables can extend long enough to reach everyone sitting in the rear seats, and they quickly snap back into their original positions once unplugged. With these features, passengers will be able to charge their gadgets without disturbing the driver, which Amazon shoppers said is one of the top benefits of this affordable device that you can buy for $29.98.
Vantrue E1 Pro dash cam
A dash cam in your car is proving to be a necessity, and the Vantrue E1 Pro is an easy one to install for your peace of mind. Out of the box, you have the option of sticking its magnetic adhesive mount on your windshield or dashboard, and its power cord is long enough to run through the dash crevices and into the car's power outlet, according to Amazon shoppers. The customers also said that the device is small enough that it won't be a distraction, and TechRadar said in its review that its compact design is appealing and perfect for smaller cars that don't have a lot of windshield space.
For $159.99 on Amazon, this Vantrue dash cam offers 4K resolution and a 158-degree wide-angle lens that TechRadar said creates videos with an expansive view of the road ahead. Shoppers said the camera's picture quality is excellent in both day and night, and that it records in a loop so you don't have to manually delete older footage from its microSD card, which supports up to 1TB. Using the Vantrue app, you can download videos directly from the dash cam to your smartphone, and with the device's built-in GPS, you'll also be able to save information such as location and speed.
BlueDriver Pro OBD2 scanner
The BlueDriver Pro is an OBD2 scanner that will let you stay on top of your car's health, without needing to go to a mechanic. The device simply plugs into your vehicle's OBD-II port, then connects to the BlueDriver app that's available for iOS or Android smartphones. The app, which will show diagnostic codes for any problem in your car, is easy to understand, according to Tom's Guide. It added in its review that the app not only identifies issues but also suggests potential causes and fixes, and sends links to listings for parts you may need.
You can keep this BlueDriver scanning tool plugged into your car. It activates as soon as you start your vehicle, and it can even send real-time data to the app while you're driving. Amazon shoppers said the gadget has helped fix small issues before they become bigger problems, and it's an excellent value at $129.95 from the retailer, since there's no monthly subscription. The device appears to have impressed the retailer's customers, as it has accumulated an average score of 4.5 stars after almost 62,500 reviews.
Tymate TM7 tire pressure monitoring system
While the BlueDriver Pro monitors your car's overall health, the Tymate TM7 focuses on your tires. When you buy it from Amazon for $44.99, you get four sensors that you use to replace the valve caps in your tires, and a device to show their readings. On the color LCD screen with an adjustable backlight, you'll be able to see the air pressure and temperature of your four tires, and in Raymond Lamb's review, the YouTuber demonstrated how easy it is to install the system and how quickly the device picks up the data from the sensors.
Lamb's review also showed the accuracy of the readings of the Tymate TM7. This was confirmed by Amazon's customers, who have reviewed the device more than 2,200 times for an average score of 4.3 stars. While there may be very slight discrepancies, the data will be more than enough to signal if one of your tires is losing air or getting too hot. The gadget plugs into your car's power outlet, so it turns on as soon as you start your vehicle. It also has USB-A and USB-C ports on the side, so the outlet can power other devices.
Ceeniu F26 car air freshener
Air fresheners can keep your car smelling clean and pleasant, and the Ceeniu F26 is one of the most seamless gadgets for this purpose. Available on Amazon for $89.99, this device slides into a drink holder or any similar space in your vehicle, and it automatically turns on or off as it detects car movement. This allows its built-in battery to last up to two months before it needs a recharge, and prevents wastage of the refillable scent.
According to a review by Jeff Couret, the scent that this Ceeniu car air freshener releases isn't overpowering. This is echoed by shoppers on Amazon, who have given the gadget an average rating of 4.4 stars based on more than 3,600 reviews. The customer said the fragrance is smooth and consistent, and just enough to keep their cars smelling fresh while they drive. The device also has a sleek design with an aluminum alloy exterior and a dual leak-prevention system to ensure the liquid doesn't spill all over your vehicle when you go over uneven roads.
Avantree CK11 Bluetooth car speaker
For older vehicles that don't support Bluetooth for hands-free calling, you'll need a device like the Avantree CK11 so that you won't be distracted while driving. The gadget has about 12,200 ratings on Amazon with an average score of 4.1 stars, as the retailer's customers claim that the Bluetooth car speakers offer solid sound quality and loud volume. These were confirmed by Peter von Panda's review, which highlighted that it's not just for phone calls, as it's also a great way of playing music while it's attached to your car's visor with its clip.
Between Amazon's shoppers and von Panda, one of the favorite features is that this Avantree Bluetooth car speaker wakes up and connects to your smartphone when it detects vibration, and it automatically shuts down when your phone is out of range. This allows the device to extend its battery life, which can last up to 18 hours of use from a full charge and more than 600 hours of standby time. The speaker is also affordable for what it does, at $44.99 on Amazon.
How we chose these car gadgets
All the car gadgets that we selected for this roundup are available on Amazon for wider accessibility. They've all received at least 1,000 ratings from the platform's customers, which legitimizes their average scores of at least 4.1 stars.
To explain why we've chosen these devices, we highlighted the specifications and features that allow them to work seamlessly in your car. We also showcased comments from Amazon's shoppers and insights from professional reviews, as further proof that these gadgets are worth buying.