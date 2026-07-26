6 Cool New Gadgets For Cleaning Your Car
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Taking care of your vehicle can be a timely investment, and for those who want to go beyond a standard wash, there are tools you can use to make it more effective. If you're on a budget, there are multiple gadgets to keep your car clean for under $29 on Amazon, though some are worth thinking about twice before buying. However, if you have a wider budget and you're looking for something new, there are others that you can add to your workshop.
We've gone through and found 6 cool new gadgets that you can get to help wash your vehicle. These tools are ones you can use inside and outside your car, giving you a good way to keep it looking like the first day you bought it. Some of these tools also help keep it clean while it's in your garage. Here's our list of the 6 cool new gadgets you can get for cleaning your car.
Zarimi Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Cleaning the interior of a vehicle is as important as cleaning the exterior, and a good way to do this is with the Zarimi Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. It's a 6-in-1 device that lets you vacuum, blow, and even inflate anything you might need while in a vehicle. It comes with a 50,000 Pa vacuum and a 250,000 rpm air duster to blow it out. It can operate at full power for a full hour before it needs to recharge. There are up to six attachments that you can use with this vacuum. It's compact and comes with a carrying case that you can keep somewhere in your car while you're traveling or somewhere close in your garage. If you're still having trouble with smaller surfaces inside your car, there's also this weird car cleaner you can get for $7.
It's a brushless motor with a lightweight, portable build, making it ideal for bringing around a vehicle to use on multiple surfaces. Customers who have picked it up recommend the Zarimi for how effective its battery is, how easy it was to use out of the box, and the value they got for their money. Many enjoy how small and compact it is to use in multiple locations, but it loses none of the expected power. It's also an effective tool to help clean your smartphone's USB-C port.
Ultra Air Blaster Mini
Another option when you want to clean the interior and exterior of your vehicle is the Ultra Air Blaster Mini, a product designed to work on multiple surfaces inside your car. You can use it on carpets, leather, plastic, air vents, engine bays, and other areas, such as your wheels, vinyl tops, and hard-to-reach places you might miss during a standard cleaning session. The Ultra Air Blaster uses 90 psi to wipe away any dust and other debris you might encounter inside and outside of your car. It's also compact enough to fit inside your glove box or alongside your other tools, making it easy to keep track of wherever you're working.
Customers who have picked it up highly recommend it as a versatile tool, with a good amount of functionality and overall cleaning performance. Many recommend it because it's a nice tool that fits the bill for a portable air compressor, making it easy to use. Others also note the tool's durability and that they have found it to be a stronger option compared to others on the market.
Ultrasonic Pest and Rodent Repellent
Keeping animals away from your vehicle when you're not there is a good way to ensure your car stays clean, even if you leave it in your garage. An effective way to help protect your car is with the Ultrasonic Pest and Rodent Repellent. It releases electronic waves and LED strobe lights to discourage small critters or pests from getting close to your vehicle. Inside, it has a small vibration sensor that detects these creatures as they get closer and triggers when the sensor goes off. You can attach it to the side of your vehicle or place it in a location that you think animals might try to squirrel their way into. When you're not using it, you can charge it using a USB cable or rely on AA batteries. You can add it to our list of 10 portable gadgets every RV owner should have.
The customers who have purchased this item and left reviews detail how effective it is, as they use it to protect their vehicle inside garages. They share that they appreciate it for not being complicated, having a simple design, and being easy to install. Many also appreciate the small amount of maintenance it requires once it's working. We don't recommend you keep your electronics in your garage because it's a bad idea, but the Ultrasonic Sonic repeller could help prevent them from getting destroyed.
Ethos Foam Cannon Pro V2
Applying a good layer of foam and soap to your vehicle is an essential step in the cleaning process. When you want to make sure it's always good, there's the Ethos Foam Cannon Pro V2. It comes with a 1/4-inch quick connector that you can attach to a pressure washer to apply the soap, and it has a 1,200 ml tank with a 1.5- to 5.0-gallons-per-minute water limit and can go up to 4,000 psi, but you don't want to exceed 2,000 psi to avoid damaging your paint.
The Foam Cannon Pro V2 works with both electric and gas pressure washers, so long as they are in the 870 to 3,100 PSI range and the 1.3 to 5.3 gallons-per-minute water limit. You can use it across a range of devices and optimize it for different situations, especially if you have multiple vehicles you want to wash.
Customers who have picked up the Pro V2 admire the overall quality of the design when they put it in their hands compared to other products. The reviews also note how helpful it is that you can adjust the soap-to-water quantity while you use it, and how durable it is for outdoor use.
Cordless Dual Action Car Polisher
Buffering your vehicle is a tedious routine and requires a tool capable of keeping up with the task, while also not restricting you to staying within range of an outlet. The S3 Cordless Car Buffer Polisher from Batoca is a good way to remain mobile, as you only need to ensure that the battery is charged before you begin polishing. You'll be able to use the device for roughly an hour, but it comes with a backup battery if you need to use two back-to-back, with battery status on the side so you can keep track of it while you work. The S3 comes with six adjustable speeds, from 2,500 to 5,000 RPM.
Reviews for the S3 Cordless Buffer show that customers enjoy how light it is and its overall effectiveness in applying a gentle polish. Others enjoy and recommend it for how quiet it is, which is a plus when you have to sit close to this device to use it. Many reviewers feel they got a lot of value from this product given its overall price, and think it's a better fit compared to other named products.
Ryobi Automotive High Flow Pressure Washer Kit
The pressure washer is an ideal tool for cutting down on wash time for your vehicle. You want a product that's not only effective but also won't damage your vehicle's paint job. The Automotive High Flow Pressure Washer kit from Ryobi lives up to the task, capable of shooting up to 1.8 gallons per minute and using a maximum of 1,200 psi. You don't want to go too far above 1,000 psi, making this pressure washer the right tool for cleaning any car without damaging the paint, and this cleaning kit comes with multiple attachments, such as a hose, foam cannon, GFCI plug, and several adapters.
Customers who have used this product and left reviews say they enjoy it for the perfect amount of water flow, great psi, and a short gun and wand. Others note that it's a great choice without being too aggressive on a vehicle's paint to potentially damage it. A handful of reviews note that while they enjoy the pressure washer itself, they also recommend getting other attachments, as those may work far better than the ones that come with this product.
Mythology
When picking out car cleaning gadgets, we wanted to focus on ones that you can use as a beginner or an expert, regardless of how many years you've been taking care of your car. Each product has a 4.0-star rating or above on Amazon, Walmart, or other customers' official websites.
In addition, the reviews for these products highlight their efficiency, how well-built they are, how effective they are at completing their respective tasks, and how portable they are to use while walking around outside or taking care of a vehicle. Because many of these are new products, the review information is not extensive, but the early signs and recommendations from customers are promising so far.