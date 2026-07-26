6 Cool New Gadgets For Cleaning Your Car

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Taking care of your vehicle can be a timely investment, and for those who want to go beyond a standard wash, there are tools you can use to make it more effective. If you're on a budget, there are multiple gadgets to keep your car clean for under $29 on Amazon, though some are worth thinking about twice before buying. However, if you have a wider budget and you're looking for something new, there are others that you can add to your workshop.

We've gone through and found 6 cool new gadgets that you can get to help wash your vehicle. These tools are ones you can use inside and outside your car, giving you a good way to keep it looking like the first day you bought it. Some of these tools also help keep it clean while it's in your garage. Here's our list of the 6 cool new gadgets you can get for cleaning your car.