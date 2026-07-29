The First X-Rays Have Been Taken In Space - And It's A Gamechanger

As NASA works towards bringing humans to Mars in the not-so-distant future, one important consideration is astronaut health. That's why researchers wanted to test whether portable X-ray machines could be used to take images in space clear enough for diagnostic purposes. The team, led by Sheyna Gifford, M.D. of the Mayo Clinic, carried out the study with the help of SpaceX and the crew of its Fram2 mission, publishing their results in a July 2026 issue of the journal Radiology.

The researchers had the astronauts take images of things like a smartwatch, hand, abdomen, and chest before and during their flight using a small X-ray system — the kind used to screen for diseases in remote places and as a precaution during sporting events where injury risk is high. Those images (along with some taken postflight by noncrew) were analyzed by independent radiologists, who found "no difference" in quality, contrast, or resolution between those taken in space and on the ground.

Being able to take reliable X-rays during missions is a huge step forward. Up to now, astronauts have only had access to ultrasound for medical imaging, which requires a trained operator, as well as films and gels. Typical X-ray machines are large, produce radiation, and have trouble producing clear images if there's movement, but these small ones are effective and require minimal training to operate. X-rays can also be used for imaging equipment, allowing the crew to identify internal issues without having to take machines apart, making these devices useful for medical and nonmedical purposes.