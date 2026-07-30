How Long Do Owners Say Apple Watches Typically Last?

When you spend hundreds on an Apple Watch with so many unique features, you want the most bang for your buck. That includes longevity. From a software perspective, Apple's current watchOS 26 supports all the way back to the Apple Watch Series 6, introduced in September 2020. The upcoming watchOS 27, however, will only support six models, starting with the Series 9. But will Apple Watch hardware last that long (or longer) for basic tracking and notifications?

Redditor gespenst_mk2 wore a Series 4 model introduced in 2018 for five years, and it continued to work well. "I wear my watch to the pool or a water theme park with my kids. No issue," they say. This sentiment is echoed by erwinaurella, who says, "I still wear a Series 4 daily. It still works perfectly," though they admit it barely lasts a day per charge. browandr says their Series 4 model was still at 83% battery health as of two years ago. "Still lasts me the day." However, Redditor Far_Philosphy_8677 says that after only a few years, their Series 8 had to be recharged twice a day, battery drain being a common problem with Apple Watches. Thehimbo0's Series 7 model wouldn't hold a charge anymore after about three years of use. That said, you can reasonably expect an Apple Watch to last for a ballpark of around five to six years, though it could last longer.