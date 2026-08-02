How To Get The Best Battery Life Out Of Your MacBook Pro

Taking care of the MacBook hardware is also very important. For example, you should always use your MacBook on a flat, stable surface, as that allows the air to flow through the machine. If you're using it on softer surfaces, like your bed, that could explain why your MacBook might be getting too hot. When you're in a bright environment, you can manually turn off the keyboard backlights, as you can see the keys without an issue.

Manually making the display slightly less bright when you don't need it is also important, as the monitor can be pretty demanding of your battery. If you always blast max brightness on your Mac or constantly use it outdoors, it may explain why your sessions are shorter than they used to be.

Going through settings, you can go to Displays and set the refresh rate to 60Hz. By removing ProMotion, which gives the Mac the ability to go up to 120Hz, it can also help improve your battery life on the days you need it most. Also through settings, go to Lock Screen and make the Mac turn off the display on the battery when it's inactive for just a few minutes. This way, you ensure that if you leave your Mac on your desk while grabbing some coffee or getting some lunch, your laptop won't keep draining battery from an unused display. Together, these tips will help you get the best battery life for your Mac.