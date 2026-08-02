5 Android Phones To Try Instead Of The Motorola Razr Fold
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Unlike the Apple ecosystem, there are a variety of smartphones in different form factors that you can choose from if you're looking for an Android phone. You can either pick a regular, boring slab phone, or if you want something unconventional, you can go for a foldable instead. Whether it's a flip-style foldable or a book-style one, the choice is yours. For a book-style foldable, the $1,900 Motorola Razr Fold might have caught your attention, especially considering it's the company's first book-style foldable.
It features a 6.6-inch LTPO OLED display on the outside, and when you open it flat, you're greeted with a larger 8.1-inch LTPO OLED panel. Powering the Razr Fold is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip paired with 16 GB of memory and 512 GB of storage. You get a triple-camera system on the back, made up of a 50 MP wide, 50 MP telephoto, and 50 MP ultrawide. For selfies, it has a 20 MP camera on the inner screen and a 32 MP camera on the cover display.
We were impressed by it in our Motorola Razr Fold review. But for someone looking for a foldable phone, don't just buy the Razr Fold before comparing it with its alternatives. Many of the competitors are just as good, or even better in some areas, than the Razr Fold. We selected these devices based on their form factor and features, but you can read the methodology section at the end for more details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
Samsung has been in the foldable smartphone game for a while, and it has proven itself to make some of the best foldable phones. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 was released in 2025, but despite the existence of a newer model, this phone is still a worthy rival to the Motorola Razr Fold. It comes with a generous software update commitment of seven years for OS and security updates like the Razr Fold. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 stands out for being thinner and lighter, making it much more portable.
But even more importantly, Samsung's foldable has a more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor that trumps the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 in the Razr Fold in performance and pairs the chip with 12 GB of memory (or 16 GB in the 1 TB configuration). The Galaxy Z Fold 7 also offers better productivity-focused software features than the Razr Fold. It features the same book-style design but has an 8.0-inch inner display and a 6.5-inch cover display, both of which use LTPO AMOLED tech and have a 120 Hz refresh rate with varying resolutions.
It also has a triple-camera system, but with a 200 MP wide, 10 MP telephoto, and 12 MP ultrawide camera. Inside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a 4,400 mAh battery that you can charge via cable or wirelessly at 25 W and 15 W, respectively. The 512 GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is currently available on Amazon for $2,120.
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold
Google's Pixel 10 Pro Fold features the same book-style folding design and has displays nearly the same size as the Razr Fold. According to independent review site Consumer Reports, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is one of the best foldable phones on the market in 2026. It has a 6.4-inch 120 Hz OLED display on the outside and an 8.0-inch foldable 120 Hz LTPO OLED panel on the inside when you need more screen real estate for tasks like watching videos or playing games.
Under the hood is Google's Tensor G5 processor paired with 16 GB of memory and either 256 GB, 512 GB, or 1 TB of storage. It shipped with Android 16 out of the box, just like the Razr Fold, but being a Google smartphone, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold stands out for offering a clean software experience – a major factor that makes some people prefer Pixel phones over other Android devices. Another perk of choosing the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is its durability, thanks to the IP68 rating.
Unlike the Razr Fold, which is both IP48 and IP49 rated, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's IP68 rating makes it more resistant to dust. And while both devices promise up to seven major Android updates, Google's devices receive more timely updates. The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is a bit cheaper, too, starting at $1,799 for a 256 GB model.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra
If you'd like an even more powerful option than the Galaxy Z Fold 7, consider Samsung's newer offering: the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. This foldable uses the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip that is found on Samsung's 2026 flagship, the Galaxy S26 Ultra. That makes it a better pick for anyone who prioritizes cutting-edge performance. At 7.58 ounces, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is also lighter than the Razr Fold. It has a 6.5-inch cover and an 8.0-inch inner display that use LTPO AMOLED tech with a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz.
It promises seven years of OS and security updates, which is pretty standard for Samsung's devices at this point. That seven-year update commitment coupled with a high-end chip should ensure the Z Fold 8 Ultra stays snappy in the long run. As a successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, it should also offer the same refined foldable software experience that Samsung has honed over years of making book-style foldables.
Other features include a triple-camera system on the back (200 MP wide, 10 MP telephoto, and 50 MP ultrawide), a 5,000 mAh battery with 45 W wired and 20 W wireless charging support, 12 or 16 GB of memory, and up to 1 TB of storage. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra starts at $2,100.
Honor Magic V6
The Honor Magic V6 is another solid alternative to the Razr Fold that's thinner and lighter than Motorola's foldable. Honor's model also stands out for being more durable, as it has an IP69 rating to better protect against both dust and water, while the Razr skimps on that and uses the older IP48 and IP49 ratings, which are only good for water protection. Performance is another factor that makes the Magic V6 a better alternative.
Under the hood, Honor packs Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, a superior chip to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 found in the Razr, paired with either 12 or 16 GB of memory. The Magic V6 also has a bigger 6,660 mAh battery (or 7,150 mAh in the Chinese variant), and supports 66 W fast wireless charging. That battery should help the Magic V6 offer solid battery life, a key weakness of foldable phones.
The Magic V6 features a 7.95-inch inner and 6.52-inch cover display. Both these displays use LTPO2 AMOLED display technology and offer refresh rates of up to 120 Hz with peak brightness levels of 5,000 and 6,000 nits, respectively. However, if you live in the U.S., availability of this foldable phone is the biggest issue, as it only launched in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. In the U.K., it launched at a starting price of £2,000 (about $2,671). However, we've seen models being sold on eBay by third-party vendors.
Oppo Find N6
The Oppo Find N6 is another foldable phone worth considering over the Razr Fold. Announced in March 2026, the Find N6 beats the Razr Fold by being thinner and lighter, weighing just 7.94 ounces, more than half an ounce less. And that's despite it offering a slightly larger 8.12-inch inner display and 6.62-inch cover display. Like the Razr Fold, it offers solid screens overall with features like a 120 Hz refresh rate, LTPO OLED display tech, HDR support, and high resolutions with over 400 pixels per inch.
However, the biggest selling point for the Find N6 is its performance. It uses the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip paired with 12 or 16 GB of memory. The second handy perk of the Find N6 is satellite connectivity. Although it's only available on the 1 TB model, satellite connectivity can be a lifesaver in emergencies. This phone is powered by a 6,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery and supports 80 W wired and 50 W wireless charging. Like the Honor Magic V6, the biggest issue with the Find N6 is availability.
Oppo only released the device in China and select markets across Southeast Asia and the United Arab Emirates. It wasn't even launched in Europe. If you'd like to buy this device in the U.S., we've seen some third-party vendors selling it on eBay at different prices. In Oppo's home country, China, it launched at an equivalent of about $1,452.
How we selected Motorola Razr Fold alternatives
All of the foldable phones we've listed here have one key feature: they use the book-style foldable form factor. Since the Motorola Razr Fold uses this form factor, we figured that someone who considers this device probably prefers this style over the compact flip-style design or the regular slab form factor. Because of this, we focused on finding book-style foldables while doing our research, as they are the devices that directly compete with the Motorola Razr Fold.
For a device to qualify as a Razr Fold alternative worth trying, it had to be better than the Motorola in at least one area. We considered different features, such as compact design, bigger battery, better software experience, better performance, more durability, and so on. For each alternative, we've discussed at least one area where the device in question bests the Razr Fold that warrants its consideration. We also paid attention to availability of these alternatives to U.S. customers, with the first three choices officially available to stateside users.
But in addition to these readily available models like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Pixel 10 Pro Fold, we've also listed models that are sold in other markets that you can consider if you're willing to jump through the hoops of buying a device from outside and shipping it to North America. For the models that aren't officially sold in the U.S., we've only included the ones that are available from third-party vendors on sites like eBay, making them easier to acquire.