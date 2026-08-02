5 Android Phones To Try Instead Of The Motorola Razr Fold

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Unlike the Apple ecosystem, there are a variety of smartphones in different form factors that you can choose from if you're looking for an Android phone. You can either pick a regular, boring slab phone, or if you want something unconventional, you can go for a foldable instead. Whether it's a flip-style foldable or a book-style one, the choice is yours. For a book-style foldable, the $1,900 Motorola Razr Fold might have caught your attention, especially considering it's the company's first book-style foldable.

It features a 6.6-inch LTPO OLED display on the outside, and when you open it flat, you're greeted with a larger 8.1-inch LTPO OLED panel. Powering the Razr Fold is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip paired with 16 GB of memory and 512 GB of storage. You get a triple-camera system on the back, made up of a 50 MP wide, 50 MP telephoto, and 50 MP ultrawide. For selfies, it has a 20 MP camera on the inner screen and a 32 MP camera on the cover display.

We were impressed by it in our Motorola Razr Fold review. But for someone looking for a foldable phone, don't just buy the Razr Fold before comparing it with its alternatives. Many of the competitors are just as good, or even better in some areas, than the Razr Fold. We selected these devices based on their form factor and features, but you can read the methodology section at the end for more details.