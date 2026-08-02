Do TP-Link Cameras Work With Google Home?

For any smart home setup, from smart video doorbells to security cameras, true versatility comes with open support for various ecosystems. Compatibility with voice assistants and services like IFTTT, Alexa, Apple's HomeKit, and Google Home also empowers automations, allowing you to achieve a host of actions. So, before shopping for a new device, it behooves you to know what works and what doesn't. Most of TP-Link's Tapo and Kasa cameras offer local storage support, with cloud as an option, subscription-free app usage, and some excellent resolution and quality features — like 2K to 4K video — but do they work with Google Home?

Yes, they do, and they also support basic voice commands once connected. You can tell Google to stream live feeds to compatible players, such as Chromecast. The easiest way to do it is to make sure your Kasa devices are synced in TP-Link's Tapo app, then connect to third-party services from there. Why? So that you have one unified app to control all your smart home devices, including cameras. But in the Tapo app, tap your profile icon in the top left, go to Third-Party Services > Google Assistant, and follow the instructions to link your accounts, if you haven't already.

Before you can use voice commands or Google Assistant to access your cameras, the accounts must be linked. I personally use Alexa to control my smart home devices over Google Assistant. However, I've tried both, including with a Tapo camera (Tapo C425), and you don't need any premium subscriptions. You may need to upgrade the firmware of your devices before connecting. TP-Link Tapo cams are some of the best security options that don't require a subscription.