5 Android Phones With More RAM Than The MacBook Air

Comparing the memory of a laptop to a smartphone may seem like comparing apples to oranges, since these are different computing devices that serve different needs. Laptops can benefit from larger amounts of RAM, as the extra memory can speed up the experience. Users can run multiple apps at the same time, with more RAM ensuring smoother performance. But the same line of thinking can apply to the latest Android phones as well.

This is especially true when smartphone vendors are adding more complex AI features to the latest devices. Users who want to take advantage of newer AI features will need phones with enough RAM. At the same time, the AI industry has been driving up the prices for mobile RAM. Some consumers may be looking for devices that have the best possible specs, to protect themselves against future price hikes.

The good news is that many Android phones now feature at least as much RAM as the latest base-model MacBook Air M5, which is one of the most popular and most capable mainstream laptops available in stores, as of this writing. The M5 and M4 MacBook Air models launched with 16 GB of memory, while the M1, M2, and M3 versions came with 8 GB of RAM in their base configurations.

However, the bad news is that several of the following handsets may be difficult to find in the U.S. and other international markets. It's usually Chinese vendors that equip domestic versions of their flagships with 24 GB of RAM. That said, here are some Android phones that don't cut corners on their memory.