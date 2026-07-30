Amazon Is Adding Its Cloud Gaming Service To Prime Video - But Only For Fire TV Users

Have you been looking for a new way to play games? Running out to buy a console right now isn't the most frugal decision, and building a custom PC is about the most non-frugal rabbit hole you can get lost down. Many of us already have Prime Video subscriptions, and Amazon recently announced that it was integrating its Luna gaming service into the streaming platform. Previously, you were required to use a separate Luna app to enjoy games like "Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2," "Fallout 4," and "Star Wars Outlaws."

Amazon wanted to make it easier for customers to experience all their preferred entertainment under one roof, and did so by adding a new Games tab to the Prime Video interface. You can find it right next to the Live TV tab. At launch, the Games tab will only be available to Fire TV users in the U.S. and U.K. However, Amazon does plan to roll out the Games tab to other streaming products and parts of the globe in the coming months.

For those unaware, it wasn't all that long ago that Amazon took an axe to Luna's game stores, standalone game purchases, and third-party subscriptions. All of those changes were in effect by mid-June 2026, and folks weren't too pleased with Amazon for that. Honestly, this Luna-to-Prime Video migration couldn't have come at a better time. Because of the ongoing RAM crisis, it's a pricey time to buy a console, and gaming via Luna can be much more cost-effective.