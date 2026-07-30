Amazon Is Adding Its Cloud Gaming Service To Prime Video - But Only For Fire TV Users
Have you been looking for a new way to play games? Running out to buy a console right now isn't the most frugal decision, and building a custom PC is about the most non-frugal rabbit hole you can get lost down. Many of us already have Prime Video subscriptions, and Amazon recently announced that it was integrating its Luna gaming service into the streaming platform. Previously, you were required to use a separate Luna app to enjoy games like "Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2," "Fallout 4," and "Star Wars Outlaws."
Amazon wanted to make it easier for customers to experience all their preferred entertainment under one roof, and did so by adding a new Games tab to the Prime Video interface. You can find it right next to the Live TV tab. At launch, the Games tab will only be available to Fire TV users in the U.S. and U.K. However, Amazon does plan to roll out the Games tab to other streaming products and parts of the globe in the coming months.
For those unaware, it wasn't all that long ago that Amazon took an axe to Luna's game stores, standalone game purchases, and third-party subscriptions. All of those changes were in effect by mid-June 2026, and folks weren't too pleased with Amazon for that. Honestly, this Luna-to-Prime Video migration couldn't have come at a better time. Because of the ongoing RAM crisis, it's a pricey time to buy a console, and gaming via Luna can be much more cost-effective.
It's great timing for a gaming service to be added to a popular streaming platform
As of July 2026, the most that you'll spend on a year of Prime Video, ad-free, is approximately $175. The ad-free tier (referred to as Prime Video Ultra) also gives you five concurrent device streams, 100 downloads, and access to 4K UHD movies and shows. Amazon Luna is just the icing on the cake when you've maximized your Prime Video perks.
Gaming hardware isn't cheap to begin with, never mind being in the middle of a memory shortage. Right now, the cheapest new console — the Nintendo Switch Lite — will still set you back about $230. We understand that a maxed Prime Video subscription isn't just a one-time transaction, but there's a lot of value baked into that Prime Video membership. Plus, owning a console means having to buy games, or at least signing up for a subscription like PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass.
Better yet, Amazon allows you to control your Prime Video gaming with a smartphone, tablet, or compatible game controller. One of the only drawbacks we can think of is only having access to Prime Video Games if you own a Fire TV streaming device or smart TV. Though, Amazon is working on remedying that. It's also worth mentioning that Amazon recently rebranded its in-house smart TVs to Ember TVs, making it easier to distinguish Amazon's own sets from TVs made by brands like Hisense and TCL running licensed Fire TV software.