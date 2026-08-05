Who Owns Technics, The Audio Brand?

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If you've ever shopped for hi-fi equipment like amplifiers, record players, and CD carousels, one brand you've probably come across is Technics. You may have also seen the Technics name on one or several pairs of wireless earbuds purchased by audiophiles. This revered audio brand has actually been around for a minute and has been owned by Panasonic since the brand's inception in 1965. That was back when Panasonic used to be called Matsushita Electric, named after the company's founder, Kōnosuke Matsushita.

For many years, Technics was a go-to brand for audio enthusiasts and was perhaps best known for its industry-lauded turntables. But throughout the 2000s, Panasonic started phasing out production of various Technics equipment. That was until the world of hi-fi started seeing a resurgence in the 2010s. Fortunately, Panasonic read the room rather quickly, and in 2014, Technics hi-fi entered production once more.

Fast forward to modern times, and Technics is doing better than ever. Products like the SL-1200GR2 direct-drive turntable and EAH-AZ100 earbuds are revered by industry experts and consumers. It appears that the bulk of Technics' manufacturing takes place in Malaysia; specifically, Panasonic's AVC Networks Kuala Lumpur facility. That said, things could look a bit different in 2027 for all things Technics.