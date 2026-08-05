Who Owns Technics, The Audio Brand?
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If you've ever shopped for hi-fi equipment like amplifiers, record players, and CD carousels, one brand you've probably come across is Technics. You may have also seen the Technics name on one or several pairs of wireless earbuds purchased by audiophiles. This revered audio brand has actually been around for a minute and has been owned by Panasonic since the brand's inception in 1965. That was back when Panasonic used to be called Matsushita Electric, named after the company's founder, Kōnosuke Matsushita.
For many years, Technics was a go-to brand for audio enthusiasts and was perhaps best known for its industry-lauded turntables. But throughout the 2000s, Panasonic started phasing out production of various Technics equipment. That was until the world of hi-fi started seeing a resurgence in the 2010s. Fortunately, Panasonic read the room rather quickly, and in 2014, Technics hi-fi entered production once more.
Fast forward to modern times, and Technics is doing better than ever. Products like the SL-1200GR2 direct-drive turntable and EAH-AZ100 earbuds are revered by industry experts and consumers. It appears that the bulk of Technics' manufacturing takes place in Malaysia; specifically, Panasonic's AVC Networks Kuala Lumpur facility. That said, things could look a bit different in 2027 for all things Technics.
Panasonic is shutting down a major production facility where Technics tech is made
Earlier this year, Panasonic made a deal with Skyworth, a Chinese company, with Skyworth handling all production, marketing, and distribution of Panasonic TVs for North America and Europe. That alone was big news, as Panasonic was once a revered name in the world of plasmas and LCD TVs. But there's more.
Malaysia has long been a vital production hub for Panasonic, and it looks like the Technics parent company is shutting down its Shah Alam factory (where Technics products are manufactured) by the end of March 2027. Technics production is on track to stop by the end of February 2027.
This is where a lot of Technics components are currently produced, but it doesn't sound like Panasonic is bidding adieu to its hi-fi audio brand. In fact, the umbrella already has plans to move Technics production to an undisclosed Panasonic Group facility, though what exactly will be produced there is anyone's guess as of now.
Regarding pricing as it relates to the global RAM crisis, Technics hardware isn't in the direct firing line the way gaming PCs and consoles are, especially regarding products like turntables and amps. Still, this memory squeeze can nudge overall electronics and hi-fi prices upward. Only time will tell how this relocation pans out, but the demand for all things Technics is there; the last thing Panasonic would want to do is upset the apple cart, especially one that's filled with audiophiles. (We wonder what stereo system that cart of apples is equipped with?)