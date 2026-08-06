5 Of The Best Camera Tips And Tricks For Your Google Pixel Camera

Longtime owners will likely be familiar with the quietly brilliant, but somewhat hidden Pixel camera feature called Top Shot, which makes use of a low-resolution frame buffer that the camera app runs. This option can be found in the "Photo settings" menu that appears after tapping the cog icon in the bottom-left corner of the Camera app's viewfinder.

When you press the shutter button with Top Shot activated, the app will snap an image at full resolution while also keeping a range of those low-res frames from before and after the shutter press. Top Shot then comes in and highlights a few of those frames as kind of alternate thumbnails of the moment. You select one of them and it becomes "the photo," so to speak. Ever have someone back into you and knock you off balance while you're shooting? Top Shot helps with that.

The feature can be toggled on, off, or placed in Auto mode where your Pixel's on-board AI chooses when Top Shot activates — if it doesn't, it can choose to dump the extra frame buffer information and save some storage space. What can help that AI make the call on Top Shot in Auto mode is a sub-feature called Frequent Faces, which you can find in the main "Camera settings" menu (accessible by tapping the cog icon, then pressing the three dots). When it's turned on, the camera app will log the faces it captures to inform how it balances color for skin tones and to improve Top Shot selections. Google says this facial data can only be managed by the camera app and is deleted when Frequent Faces is toggled off.