What Is The EX-Link Port On A Samsung TV For?
Not much has changed over the last several years as far as TV ports go. HDMI is far and away the most common connection you'll find on modern displays, and its successful rollout all but did away with older analog ports. You can still expect to find digital optical audio ports on TVs, alongside USB and Ethernet, but a few TV manufacturers also include specialized ports for more advanced use cases. Samsung is one brand that dabbles in specialized I/O, thanks to a connection called EX-Link that you'll find on many Samsung TVs, monitors, and commercial displays.
Also referred to as a service port, the EX-Link port is actually an RS-232 serial connection that technicians can use when troubleshooting a Samsung TV. Using a 3.5mm serial cable that interfaces with a computer or other external hardware, EX-Link unlocks deeper service menus that techs may need access to when diagnosing certain display issues. While the technology is used on some other commercial displays, EX-Link is a Samsung-only port that the average consumer will never need to worry about. That said, if you consider yourself technically inclined, the Samsung EX-Link can also be used to add a TV to home automation systems like Control4, Savant, or Crestron. These platforms can program custom commands (macros) to remotes and remote apps, so you'll be able to do things like press a "Movie" button, which automatically powers on your Samsung TV, switches to the correct input, adjusts your picture settings, and dims your living room lighting.
The EX-Link port is like a technician's padlock on a bin of diagnostic tools
Not all Samsung EX-Link ports are located in the same place, and not all Samsung displays even have an EX-Link connection. You'll most commonly find it lumped in with HDMI ports and other I/O on the back of your TV, unless you own a model that relegates I/O to a Samsung One Connect Box. If that's the case, EX-Link may be tacked onto this Samsung TV peripheral. We should also mention that "EX-Link" hasn't always been the label Samsung uses for its serial port; pre-2020 sets may call it a "Service" or "RS-232C" connection.
Here's another fun fact: hooking up a desktop PC or laptop to an EX-Link port doesn't automatically open the doors to a world of hidden menus and advanced Samsung TV settings. It's not a port that outputs power, so it can't be used to charge devices, and it also doesn't read media files — at least not in the way that a traditional USB port or SD card slot does. The bottom line is that unless you really know what you're doing, you should avoid your Samsung TV's EX-Link port, or risk altering your TV in a way that affects its performance (and potentially voids its warranty).
That's all we have to say about Samsung's EX-Link connection, but that's not the only puzzling port name Samsung decided on. Some Samsung displays have an HDBaseT video connector that looks just like a traditional Ethernet port but carries the same information as an HDMI cable. Others have an IoT EXTEND port that Samsung never even used (it was supposed to be for a SmartThings dongle). There are even Samsung TVs with "souped-up" USB-A ports that can be used to power an external hard drive, labeled "HDD."