What Is The EX-Link Port On A Samsung TV For?

Not all Samsung EX-Link ports are located in the same place, and not all Samsung displays even have an EX-Link connection. You'll most commonly find it lumped in with HDMI ports and other I/O on the back of your TV, unless you own a model that relegates I/O to a Samsung One Connect Box. If that's the case, EX-Link may be tacked onto this Samsung TV peripheral. We should also mention that "EX-Link" hasn't always been the label Samsung uses for its serial port; pre-2020 sets may call it a "Service" or "RS-232C" connection.

Here's another fun fact: hooking up a desktop PC or laptop to an EX-Link port doesn't automatically open the doors to a world of hidden menus and advanced Samsung TV settings. It's not a port that outputs power, so it can't be used to charge devices, and it also doesn't read media files — at least not in the way that a traditional USB port or SD card slot does. The bottom line is that unless you really know what you're doing, you should avoid your Samsung TV's EX-Link port, or risk altering your TV in a way that affects its performance (and potentially voids its warranty).

That's all we have to say about Samsung's EX-Link connection, but that's not the only puzzling port name Samsung decided on. Some Samsung displays have an HDBaseT video connector that looks just like a traditional Ethernet port but carries the same information as an HDMI cable. Others have an IoT EXTEND port that Samsung never even used (it was supposed to be for a SmartThings dongle). There are even Samsung TVs with "souped-up" USB-A ports that can be used to power an external hard drive, labeled "HDD."