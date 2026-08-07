4 Graphics Cards More Powerful Than The Steam Machine's

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The much anticipated Steam Machine released this year to relatively mixed opinions. On one hand, it provides an incredibly polished and compact console-like experience, but on the other, the $1,049 base asking price is a tough pill to swallow when you consider the middle of the road performance on offer. Based on benchmark scores and in-game performance from sources like GamerNexus, the Steam Machine most closely resembles the performance of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD's Radeon RX 6600.

While the alternative solution isn't as simple as saying "just build your own PC" (today's DIY market looks decidedly bleak, with RAM and storage prices soaring to historic highs and no end in sight), there are a number of readily-available graphics cards that offer superior performance to the Steam Machine's integrated RDNA 3 GPU.

Whether you're on Team Red, Team Green, or the relative newcomer, Team Blue, there's a graphics card on the market that will beat out the Steam Machine. The most affordable of the bunch, the Intel Arc B580 12GB, has an impressively low MSRP of just $249 (though it's typically on sale for between $230 to $320 today). On the other end of the spectrum, the enthusiast-grade Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 has an MSRP of $1,999 (but good luck finding one at that price) and remains the upper echelon of graphical computing prowess.