5 Things To Stop Doing If You Have Liquid Cooling

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Those brave enough to attempt to build their own liquid cooling loop for their gaming rig, or gamers who just want an easy-to-fit AIO liquid cooling solution, do so because it looks great, runs quieter than a hulking air cooler, and everyone seems to think there's zero maintenance. A sealed AIO ships factory-filled, so no one has to get their hands dirty, right?

Not quite. The reality is that dust accumulating on radiator fins can reduce cooling efficiency by up to 30% over time. The biggest threat to any loop isn't the leaks users fear, but a pump wearing itself out while the warning signs go unnoticed.

Regular upkeep not only optimizes performance but extends a gaming PC's lifespan and prevents critical components from suffering needless heat damage. Liquid cooling is more reliable than its reputation suggests, but it's not set-and-forget. A handful of bad habits can tank thermals and cut its 5-7 year lifespan short. For anyone who wants a liquid cooling investment to last its full five to seven years while keeping a CPU or GPU out of the danger zone, there's some behaviors worth unlearning. Here's five things to stop doing immediately.