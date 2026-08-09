Should You Use A Screen Protector On Your MacBook Air?

Apple does not recommend that customers use camera covers, palm rest covers, keyboard covers, or even screen protectors on its Mac notebooks. Whether you have a MacBook Neo, a MacBook Pro, or a MacBook Air, trying to give your laptop extra protection can actually do more harm than good. In a support document, the company says, "Leaving any material on your display, keyboard, or palm rest might interfere with the display when it's closed and cause damage to your display."

If you have one of the latest MacBook Air models, you can close the lid and watch how the computer closes. Pretty tight, right? Apple leaves virtually no space between the display and the keyboard, and the best way to open the lid is by using the small lip below the trackpad. Because of that tight fit, even an ultra-thin screen protector can become a problem over time if dust or debris gets trapped between the two surfaces. Likewise, putting your MacBook Air in a very tight backpack could add extra pressure that might break your display. Even though some people say they've never had an issue, including BGR staff, it's better to be safe than sorry — especially if you don't have a proper AppleCare+ plan.