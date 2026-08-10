Not Android, Not iOS: The Only Phone Made In The US Uses This Unique OS

To be clear, Purism's "Made in USA" claim doesn't mean that every part of the Liberty Phone is American-made. According to its website, Purism's facility in California handles the fabrication of the handset's main electronic assemblies, including the mainboard and Type-C board, as well as the phone's final manufacturing stage. While some of the Liberty Phone's individual components are made in the U.S., a number of them are still sourced from overseas. Like most electronic gadgets these days, the Liberty Phone still relies on a global supply chain, but its main electronics fabrication and final assembly take place on the company's home soil.

With its 5.7-inch IPS TFT display, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, the Liberty Phone clearly isn't trying to compete with the top-end smartphone models from the likes of Apple and Samsung. Instead, with its hardware kill switches and focus on open-source software, Purism positions the device as a privacy-focused alternative for users who value transparency and greater control over their tech.

The Liberty Phone, which launched in 2023, costs $1,999, though it's currently on offer for $1,749. That's still a hefty asking price compared with, say, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which starts at $1,199. But the high price reflects the phone's distinct positioning, aiming at folks who are willing to accept fewer apps and lower-spec hardware in exchange for greater independence from the dominant mobile platforms. For most, those trade-offs are likely to outweigh the benefits. But for those who gravitate toward gadgets that protect your privacy, and who are unwilling to use Apple or Google, a device like the Liberty Phone could prove tempting, especially as it offers a different vision of what a smartphone can be.