Which TCL TVs Have Bang & Olufsen Audio?

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TCL TVs have taken the world by storm. The China-based manufacturer has garnered a reputation for producing exceptional LED LCDs, and they're usually priced in a way that won't break the bank — at least not as much as many other brands. Great picture quality is more important than ever, especially now that most streaming platforms support 4K HDR playback. Many TCL sets deliver incredible brightness, colors, and contrast to meet these needs, but what about sound quality?

This isn't usually a feature category that TV brands draw much attention to, and most TV speakers aren't very powerful. Many companies want to sell you one of their add-on soundbars, anyway. But TCL broke away from the norm when it unveiled a partnership with Bang & Olufsen (B&O), a revered audio company based in Denmark. The news broke in 2025, and the first TCL sets to include B&O-tuned speakers were the QM7K, QM8K, and QM9K models. The current TCL TV generation features B&O audio on the QM7L, QM8L, and the monolithic X11L model.

Apparently, the built-in audio on some of these TCL sets is so impressive that you may want to skip a soundbar altogether, even if you already own one. We should also mention that you can pair a TCL Z100 speaker and/or the Z100-SW wireless subwoofer for an even wider, more immersive audio experience.