4 Android Phones Best Suited For Frequent Travelers

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Adventure comes in many forms. That's why it's important for frequent travelers to have the right tech to support their unique lifestyles. If you're a nature lover with a penchant for outdoor escapades, check out our list of the best travel phones for hiking and going off the grid. But if your flavor of travel involves international trips or global tourism, you need a phone that will work anywhere in the world.

We took a close look at many leading Android phone models to determine which ones are most usable during global travel. Our list only includes phones that have robust support for global network bands, meaning that they can connect to the various different radio frequencies used by cell towers in other countries. We also only picked phones that are eSIM compatible, which enables the phone to digitally access mobile networks while visiting another country. This saves you from having to buy a prepaid SIM card and manually swap cards during your travels.

As an important note, you should always make sure that you're buying a phone that isn't locked to a single carrier if you plan to use it in another country. You can tell if you're buying an unlocked Android phone by checking Settings > Network > Mobile Network > Network Operators. If more than one network appears, it means your phone isn't locked to a single option. You should also check which 4G and 5G bands your destination country uses and make sure your phone is compatible.