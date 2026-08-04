9 Of The Most Expensive Science Experiments Of All Time

Without science, humanity never would have left caves. Computer technology, medical breakthroughs, weapons of war, and knowledge of outer space all came into being thanks to the wonders of science. The human imagination is limitless, and science is how we turn our most whimsical sci-fi fantasies into reality.

Progress comes with a cost, though, and the advancement of humanity isn't cheap. Developing new technologies, visiting the bottom of the deepest oceans, and sending probes to the far reaches of space costs millions, even billions of dollars, sometimes with multiple countries pooling their resources for the betterment of mankind. The quest for knowledge doesn't always yield the answers we seek, and it can sometimes seem like the money was wasted in the end. Still, even a negative result is knowledge that can be used to do better next time.

Science experiments are expensive and risky, but they're necessary. Let's take a look at 10 of the most expensive science experiments that were dizzyingly expensive, but still worthwhile endeavors.