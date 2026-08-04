5 Costco Finds With Deep Discounts In August 2026
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If you're hunting for bargains this summer, Costco is the place to go if you want to reap online shopping rewards. The retailer is currently running discounts on a host of products from its inventory. That's why we scoured the Costco website for deep discounts on well-rated electronics, including TVs, audio gear, and security cameras. We've also got a couple of items such as laptops and wireless earbuds that might be great back-to-school presents for the young scholar in your life.
If you're looking for fleeting deals and want to strike while the iron is hot, our list has everything you need. We tracked down notable tech sales that are only valid for a limited time in August. Not all of these discounts extend through the entire month, though, so you may have to act fast to snag a bargain. These are five Costco finds worth your attention in August 2026.
Dell 16-inch Touchscreen Laptop
This Dell 16-inch Touchscreen Laptop with Intel Core 7 150U processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD is on sale for $999 until August 16. That's $300 off its original price, and in fact, it's just one of many laptops that are part of Costco's "Back to School" deals. This one is particularly notable, though, for being one of the best-reviewed options by Costco customers out of all laptops in the sale. At this price, it's a solid choice if you're a college student who's about to go off to school or if you're a professional in need of a business laptop.
To sweeten the deal, Costco also offers a 3-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal and a 1-year subscription to McAfee Total Protection with the purchase of a laptop if you're a Costco Member. Some people argue that there's no need for Microsoft Office anymore, but if you're getting it for free, it can help you get through a semester's worth of projects with less headache.
TCL QM7L Pro 75-inch TV
The TCL QM7L Pro is currently available for $1,299 at Costco until August 31. It's a lower-tier variant of the TCL QM8L, which is one of the best TCL TVs you can buy today. Don't let that fool you into thinking that you're "settling" if you buy the QM7L Pro, though. What sets this apart from the non-Pro version sold elsewhere is that this Costco variant has an upgraded TSR AI Pro Processor and four HDMI ports that support 4K resolution at 144 Hz (the non-Pro version has two 4K/144 Hz ports and two 4K/60 Hz ports). Costco also sells the QM7L Pro in 65-inch, 85-inch, and 98-inch sizes, all of which are on sale this month.
As with many TVs sold at Costco, the QM7L Pro comes with an Allstate 3-Year Protection Plan (valued at $99). That's on top of Costco's standard 2-year warranty on all televisions, for a total of five years of protection when you purchase this product. The QM7L Pro is also part of Costco Direct, which means you save an additional $100 for every other Costco Direct item you buy online in the same transaction, up to a maximum of $400 in savings.
Apple AirPods Pro 3
The Apple AirPods Pro 3 are on sale at Costco for $199 until August 23, which is 20% off their base $249 price tag. These also come with a 2-year AppleCare+ protection plan at no extra cost when you buy from Costco. This is a good deal, especially considering that AppleCare+ just increased in price back in July. When you buy the AirPods Pro 3 from other retailers, you'd be looking at an extra $39 charge to add two years of AppleCare+.
The AirPods Pro 3 are Apple's latest earbuds, released last year. As the name implies, they are a premium option compared to the AirPods 4. The AirPods Max 2 just came out this year, but they are an over-the-ear model that isn't as versatile on the go as a set of in-ear buds. There's a lot to consider when choosing the best Apple AirPods for you, but the AirPods Pro 3 is definitely difficult to pass up under Costco's current deal.
Blink Whole Home 2K+ Security Bundle
The Blink Whole Home 2K+ Security Bundle is a Costco-exclusive bundle that you can currently get for $149 until August 16. It includes three Blink Outdoor Cameras, one Blink Video Doorbell, and one Blink Mini — all of which record video at 2K resolution — as well as the Sync Module that acts as a central control hub for all of them. This is comparable to the "3-Camera System with 2K Doorbell" bundle that you can find on Amazon at an original price of $289, but that bundle does not include the Mini 2K+ camera. The Mini itself is typically valued at around $40, so you're getting more value at less than half the price here.
In addition to recording in 2K, all cameras in Blink's latest lineup also have a smart motion detection feature as part of a paid Blink subscription. You get a free 30-day plan when you purchase this bundle, after which the monthly cost starts at $3.99 per month. The 2K+ Security Bundle at Costco is a compelling value proposition if you don't already have a high-resolution multi-camera system for your home.
Beats Studio Pro
The Beats Studio Pro is a high-end pair of over-ear headphones that you can get for $149 at Costco from now until August 23. The Studio Pro launched in 2023 at $350, and even though it typically peaks at $250 these days, you're still saving about $100 at this current sale price. The Beats brand is owned by Apple, so you do have the option of purchasing AppleCare+ for these headphones at checkout. Unlike with the Apple AirPods 3, though, it's not a complimentary plan that's included for free. In the event that you don't pay for this additional warranty, you will at least be covered under Costco's 90-day electronics return policy.
If you're hesitant about this deal because you've heard negative reviews about Beats in the past, it's worth noting that many users say Beats headphones are reliable now. The Beats Studio Pro and the more recent Beats Solo 4 both hold very high user ratings on Amazon for their high-quality sound and noise cancellation.
How we selected these August 2026 Costco tech deals
We wanted to highlight some of the best Costco finds in the tech department this month, so we looked for limited-time discounts that present notably more value than the current Amazon price for the same product. We also wanted to make sure you had time to act on our recommendations, so each bargain on our list is available until at least halfway through August.
Our selection only includes tech products that have a majority of 5-star user reviews on Costco and at least a 4-star average customer rating overall on Amazon. There were no frequently reported defects in the user reviews for any of these products.