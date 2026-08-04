5 Costco Finds With Deep Discounts In August 2026

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If you're hunting for bargains this summer, Costco is the place to go if you want to reap online shopping rewards. The retailer is currently running discounts on a host of products from its inventory. That's why we scoured the Costco website for deep discounts on well-rated electronics, including TVs, audio gear, and security cameras. We've also got a couple of items such as laptops and wireless earbuds that might be great back-to-school presents for the young scholar in your life.

If you're looking for fleeting deals and want to strike while the iron is hot, our list has everything you need. We tracked down notable tech sales that are only valid for a limited time in August. Not all of these discounts extend through the entire month, though, so you may have to act fast to snag a bargain. These are five Costco finds worth your attention in August 2026.