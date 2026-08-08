9 Used Laptop Scams To Watch Out For

Times are tough when it comes to the price of a new laptop. Thanks to unprecedented demand from AI data centers, RAM and SSD prices are sky-high and likely to remain that way for years. It's not just computer buyers that are feeling the crunch, though. The global RAM crisis is affecting phones and pushing up car prices, along with, of course, making laptops much more expensive.

If you need a laptop and the price tags on a new model give you heart palpitations, then you might understandably turn to the used market to find a more reasonable alternative. Before you do, you should have a look at the best cheap laptops you can buy. There might be a good deal you've missed, and it might surprise you to learn there are several budget-friendly laptops more powerful than the MacBook Air.

If your heart is still set on buying a used laptop, though, there are certainly bargains to be had. However, it's also a market fraught with scammers and bad deals. In the end, getting burned on a "cheap" used laptop could ultimately be more expensive than buying a new machine. So keep your head on a swivel, and be alert for these sneaky used laptop scams.