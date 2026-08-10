7 Common Gadgets You Probably Didn't Realize Are Restricted In Some States

Gadgets are supposed to make our lives easier. The word itself evokes images of convenient, portable devices that solve common problems, from unitaskers like Bluetooth speakers to catch-alls like phones and laptops. Most gadgets do just that, becoming part of our everyday lives as we carry them wherever we go.

However, some gadgets are subject to certain restrictions you may not have known about when you bought them. Even if they're federally legal, many common devices in your home, car, or pocket may only be allowed in certain contexts, or be prohibited outright in certain states. The same gadget you use every day without a second thought may suddenly be illegal if you carry it over state lines.

So, to keep you out of trouble, here's a list of eight federally legal devices you may already own that are subject to certain state-level laws or restrictions. Being mindful of the laws listed can help ensure your devices aren't confiscated and you don't get slapped with hefty fines.