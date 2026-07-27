9 Portable Gadgets That Can Upgrade Your Patio

No outdoor gathering is complete without some music, but your iPhone speakers aren't going to cut it. An average Bluetooth speaker might cut it for some people, but if you're a true audiophile, you'll want something with better sound qualities. One speaker I'll personally recommend is the JBL Xtreme 5. JBL is one of the biggest and best brands when it comes to wireless Bluetooth speakers, though some of its cheaper offerings are better for small rooms, with sound quality that falters if you try to crank up the volume. If you want to party in a wider outdoor patio space, you're going to want a bigger speaker, like the JBL Xtreme 5.

Weighing more than 6 pounds, this beast of a speaker pushes the limits of portability, but the tradeoff for its larger footprint is a larger sound without any noticeable loss in sound quality. Whether you are having a party, want to do some outdoor yoga, or just catch some sun while listening to a podcast, the JBL Xtreme 5 is one of the best wireless Bluetooth speakers on the market. At a base MSRP of $399.95, the Xtreme 5 is a bit pricey, but if you're a music aficionado, it's well worth the price. If you want to save a few bucks, though, the older Xtreme 4 or even the Xtreme 3 are also good options, though they naturally come with fewer bells and whistles for A/V enthusiasts.