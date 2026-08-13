5 Gaming Accessories That Are Perfect Gifts

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Buying gifts for the gamers in your life can be difficult. Even though there's no shortage of games and accessories out there, it can be hard to determine what the person you're buying for will actually find useful. Some items are platform-specific, while other things like headphones come down to preference and are hard to pick for someone else. Gift cards are a good option, especially if they buy digital (though there are plenty of reasons to buy physical games instead) or play-live service games with expansions or in-game purchases, but they're also impersonal.

Fortunately, there are a lot of gaming accessories that make great gifts. It helps if you know whether your recipient primarily uses PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, or PC, but there are also products you can use no matter where they play. This list will highlight potential gifts for each console, as well options that work on most (or all) platforms.