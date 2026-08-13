5 Gaming Accessories That Are Perfect Gifts
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Buying gifts for the gamers in your life can be difficult. Even though there's no shortage of games and accessories out there, it can be hard to determine what the person you're buying for will actually find useful. Some items are platform-specific, while other things like headphones come down to preference and are hard to pick for someone else. Gift cards are a good option, especially if they buy digital (though there are plenty of reasons to buy physical games instead) or play-live service games with expansions or in-game purchases, but they're also impersonal.
Fortunately, there are a lot of gaming accessories that make great gifts. It helps if you know whether your recipient primarily uses PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, or PC, but there are also products you can use no matter where they play. This list will highlight potential gifts for each console, as well options that work on most (or all) platforms.
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
Since the Nintendo Switch is portable, there are plenty of accessories like cases and console grips that don't exist for Xbox and PlayStation, but the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is a simple choice they'll love that doesn't require you to know any personal preferences. While there are good third-party controllers for the Nintendo Switch 2 and the original, the official Pro Controller is unmatched. Only Nintendo's own controllers feature things like immersive HD rumble and motion controls. There's also an upgraded Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller that adds a GameChat button, audio jack, and extra buttons on the back, though either version will work with the Switch 2.
Neither of the Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers are cheap — the original is $79.99 on Amazon, and the Switch 2 model is $89 on Amazon — but they're sturdy, high-quality, and have an impressive battery life of around 40 hours. A Pro Controller provides a more traditional gameplay experience than the Joy-Cons included with the console, as well as a far more comfortable one for those with larger hands. Most users (myself included) agree that the Pro Controller is the best way to play games on a Nintendo Switch, so whomever you're buying for will be happy to open one.
PlayStation DualSense Charging Station
Gift shopping for home console accessories can be more challenging than buying for handhelds since home consoles don't use things like carrying cases or portable chargers. Controllers are universal, so accessories that center on them are typically safe bets so long as you know what platform the person you're shopping for uses. If the person you're shopping for has a PlayStation 5, they'll find the DualSense Charging Station useful, especially if they have more than one controller. It's available from PlayStation and Amazon for $29. Note that this is only compatible with PS5 controllers, so for PS4, go with a different one from Amazon.
The DualSense Charging Station offers a convenient place to keep PlayStation controllers when they aren't in use. While a lot of us plug our controllers into the console to charge, that means leaving the console in Rest Mode rather than turning it completely off, which uses more power. Additionally, there's the risk of data loss, corruption, and damage if the PlayStation is suddenly removed from a power source, so it's safer to keep it off. While not essential, a charging dock is a great addition to any gaming setup.
Xbox Rechargeable Battery
Since Xbox controllers still use two AA batteries, rechargeable battery packs make great gifts for anyone in Microsoft's ecosystem. While not essential, they bring the Xbox Wireless Controller more in line with PlayStation, Nintendo, and other hardware makers by eliminating the need for disposable batteries, which saves money and is better for the environment. There are good third-party options out there, but the official battery pack is dependable and reasonably priced at $24.99 on Amazon and the Microsoft Store.
The Xbox Rechargeable Battery lasts around 30 hours on one full charge, which takes under four hours to complete. Actual battery life can vary greatly depending on what you're doing and whether you're using other accessories, but you can still play with it plugged in. For many Xbox owners, a controller battery pack is a must-have, and Microsoft's own is known for being reliable and easy to use. A rechargeable battery pack is something any Xbox user (or any gamer who uses an Xbox controller for that matter) will benefit from, especially if they share the console. For a bigger gift, you could even bundle a new controller with the Xbox Rechargeable Battery.
iFixit Game Console Cleaning Kit
Most really don't want to admit it, but we don't clean our tech nearly as often as we should. That goes for all of our devices, like smartphones and gaming handhelds, but home consoles are particularly neglected. Cleaning a console isn't just about hygiene. It's also important for keeping the hardware in working condition for as long as possible, as dust blocks airflow and can lead to overheating. Fortunately, there are useful tools for cleaning your devices properly, including cleaning kits geared specifically toward gamers.
The iFixit Game Console Cleaning Kit includes two microfiber cloths, two different kinds of brushes, a cleaning spray, a contact cleaner, and a storage bag. It costs $14.99 on iFixit's website and $19.99 on Amazon, making it a great budget gift (or addition to a larger gift) that you can give without knowing anything else about the person beyond their propensity for gaming or electronics. A cleaning kit might not be the most exciting gift, but it is an undoubtedly useful one.
Couchmaster Cyworx
Finally, if you aren't sure about buying tech for someone else, you can always go with a gift that makes gaming more comfortable, like a lap desk. Our pick is the Couchmaster Cyworx, available on Amazon for $163, which includes two pillows and a detached board that lies on top of them, providing a surface with a ventilation grille, armrests, a dedicated tablet slot, a mouse pad, and side pockets.
While mainly designed for those who work from home or play on gaming laptops, the Couchmaster Cyworx can be a great companion regardless of hardware. If they're playing on a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2, a lap desk like this is perfect for tabletop mode. It's also perfect for holding accessories, snacks, or whatever else one could need during long gaming sessions. The dedicated tablet slot is also great for multitasking or looking up guides.
While the Cyworx's separate pieces mean it's less stable than an one-piece lap desk by design, it also provides more flexibility. It has a 4.2-star rating on Amazon, and user reviews praise it for improving productivity and gaming time alike. One user even credited the lap desk for helping their husband's back problems. If you're looking for a gift for someone who spends a lot of time on the couch, the Couchmaster Cyworx is a literal game changer.
Methodology
Since this list is centered around gift giving, we looked for gaming accessories that don't require you to know specific information about what and how your recipient plays. Things like headphones and keyboards make great gifts if you know the exact kind they want, but that comes down to personal preference. We also focused on accessories that are useful but non-essential — the kinds of things gamers might not buy for themselves but will be happy to have.
Price was less of a factor, as we went with official products where possible over third-party ones that might look cheap. Even with that restriction, most of the items we ended up choosing were under $30, so we tried to include other things you could give alongside our suggestions where relevant.