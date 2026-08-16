The Roku TV Best Buy Shoppers Recommend The Most

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Roku TVs run the same popular Roku OS you find on Roku streaming sticks, integrating it directly into TVs. Many manufacturers make Roku TVs, including Philips, Westinghouse, RCA, Magnavox, TCL, Hisense, and onn. Roku has its own branded TVs as well. Available through shops like Best Buy and Amazon, they are praised for their simple-to-use interface, with features like free Roku Channels and the ability to use the Roku app on your mobile device as a remote. With so many Roku TVs to choose from, if you decide to get a Roku TV versus another TV to use with a separate Roku streaming stick, you'll probably be furiously reading reviews, checking specs, and comparing pricing to determine which one is best.

Based on customer reviews on Best Buy's website, the top-rated option is a Roku model: the Class Select Series 4K QLED Smart Roku TV. Specifically, the sweet spot 55-inch model has 4.8 stars from 154 shoppers. Keep in mind that Roku doesn't disclose what manufacturer actually makes its branded TVs. Either way, whatever secret company manufactures them, this model is considered one of the best options Best Buy has to offer. Some of the other highly rated models also come from Roku, but also surprisingly hail from Pioneer.