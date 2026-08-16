The Roku TV Best Buy Shoppers Recommend The Most
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Roku TVs run the same popular Roku OS you find on Roku streaming sticks, integrating it directly into TVs. Many manufacturers make Roku TVs, including Philips, Westinghouse, RCA, Magnavox, TCL, Hisense, and onn. Roku has its own branded TVs as well. Available through shops like Best Buy and Amazon, they are praised for their simple-to-use interface, with features like free Roku Channels and the ability to use the Roku app on your mobile device as a remote. With so many Roku TVs to choose from, if you decide to get a Roku TV versus another TV to use with a separate Roku streaming stick, you'll probably be furiously reading reviews, checking specs, and comparing pricing to determine which one is best.
Based on customer reviews on Best Buy's website, the top-rated option is a Roku model: the Class Select Series 4K QLED Smart Roku TV. Specifically, the sweet spot 55-inch model has 4.8 stars from 154 shoppers. Keep in mind that Roku doesn't disclose what manufacturer actually makes its branded TVs. Either way, whatever secret company manufactures them, this model is considered one of the best options Best Buy has to offer. Some of the other highly rated models also come from Roku, but also surprisingly hail from Pioneer.
Why this TV is so great
This 2026 model TV offers 4K content with compatible sources and bright colors with great contrast thanks to QLED technology. Features like auto speech clarity will be appreciated by late-night TV watchers or those who have trouble hearing dialogue. Don't you hate it when you have to boost volume to understand what they're saying, only to have to lower it again when there's a loud background scene or music? This TV works with the included voice remote, and the fast Wi-Fi capability ensures seamless streaming (as long as you have fast Wi-Fi at home, too). Customers cite the picture quality, brightness, ease of set-up, and voice control as highlights.
There are some concessions, like a 60Hz refresh rate, which means it might not be the best TV for gamers or those who watch a lot of action movies with fast-moving scenes. But as a TV for everyday viewing in the living room or secondary room, you get a great picture with advanced options like HDR 10+ and HLG for even brighter colors with more depth and contrast and four HDMI ports for connecting devices like a Blu-ray player, gaming console, or set-top box, at a reasonable price. Plus, it comes in sizes ranging from 50 inches for the kids' bedroom to the 85-incher for the living room or basement theater.
Other Roku TVs that rank high
Other models that get top marks, too. Also receiving 4.8 stars with 400+ reviews on the Best Buy website is the Pioneer 65-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV. Its smaller sizes earn 4.7 stars with hundreds of reviews. Available in sizes from 32 to 75 inches, this model offers 4K HDR10 picture quality, a 60Hz refresh rate, and four HDMI inputs. Best Buy shoppers praise the picture quality, ease of set-up, and lightweight design, but note that they wish it had Bluetooth.
Earning a 4.7-star rating are models like the Pioneer Class LED Full HD 1080p Smart Roku TV, great for secondary rooms. With 500+ reviews, customers love the picture quality, appreciate how lightweight it is, and find it easy to mount. It seems 1080p TVs are still in demand, as on Amazon, the 1080p Roku 40-inch Select Series smart TV has a 4.5-star rating from more than 1,200 happy buyers, making it one of the top-rated models there. Roku's Pro Series 4K QLED MiniLED Smart TV, a premium option, earns 4.9 stars from 105 Best Buy reviewers for the 65-inch model and 4.8 stars from 109 shoppers for the smaller 55-inch model. So, if you're looking for the best Roku TV, at least according to Best Buy, Roku's own models might be your best bet. But consider Pioneer as well, which is surprising since Pioneer isn't even considered a major TV brand anymore. The good news is that across the board, Roku TVs are generally cheap and many of them get high marks overall.