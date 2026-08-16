5 Common Mistakes Owners Make With New Game Consoles (And How To Avoid Them)

Every major console has backward compatibility to some degree. Whether you're on a PS5, Xbox Series X and S, or Nintendo Switch 2, transferring data from one console to another is as easy as just logging in to your PlayStation, Microsoft, or Nintendo account, respectively. However, this will only transfer over a limited amount of data. So if you want to pick up where you left off, especially if you plan on formatting the old console afterward to give it away or sell it, transferring every bit of your data to the new console is essential for an uninterrupted experience.

If you are moving from the PS4 to PS5, you just need to connect the consoles to the same network and use the PS5 transfer utility. This will migrate data like your games (no need to redownload), save files, and configurations to the new unit. With Microsoft's consoles, you can back up the data, including your games, apps, saves, and settings, on the Xbox One and transfer it to the Series X over the network as well. Cloud saves transfer automatically the moment you sign in to your Microsoft account. When setting up the Switch 2, the system will ask if you want to transfer data from your original Switch, which you can do by bringing the consoles close to each other so they can communicate. Data that will transfer includes save files, user profiles, console settings, and even your videos and images.