5 Of The Best Anker Gadgets For Google Pixel 10
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Anker is one of the best-known brands in the smartphone accessories market, mainly because it offers a variety of products that people usually remember for their quality. Many of these options are also among the accessories every Pixel 10 owner needs, mainly because several of these products work with Google's phone technology. So you can take advantage of several Anker accessories designed specifically for them.
One of these examples is PixelSnap, which brought improved wireless charging to the Pixel 10 and made some Anker accessories even better for phone users. Since they now have built-in magnets and Qi2 support, several magnetic chargers and power banks can connect directly to the back of the device. Other products also help take advantage of these functions.
Since Anker's catalog includes hundreds of options, we selected some of the gadgets that make the most sense for Google Pixel 10 owners. Among the products are those that best take advantage of the phone's features or offer something useful, including items from different categories to give the phone more variety of options.
Anker MagGo Power Bank (10K, Slim)
For anyone who wants to get the most out of Google Pixel 10's PixelSnap, buying Anker's MagGo Power Bank is one of the brand's most practical options. It has a capacity of 10,000 mAh and supports the Qi2 standard, allowing wireless charging of up to 15W. Since the Pixel 10 already has integrated magnets, you only need to align the power bank with the back of the device to use cable-free charging.
However, this Power Bank also works for USB charging, offering up to 30W and allowing you to use cables if you need faster charging for your Pixel 10. This makes it a versatile gadget and great for trips or days when you know you will spend a lot of time away from an outlet. The MagGo is also slim, making it easier to carry without adding too much bulk.
This combination of portability and versatility also makes the MagGo Power Bank one of Anker's accessories that stands above competitors. You can even use it with other smartphones, but this accessory also takes strong advantage of the Pixel 10's features, making it a great purchase option for phone users.
Anker Nano Wireless Car Charger (Magnetic, Detachable Pad)
The Anker Nano Wireless Car Charger is a good option for anyone who uses the Google Pixel 10 as a GPS or multimedia center during car trips, making it a gadget that works smoothly while driving. That is because it combines the magnetic mount with the phone's Qi2 charging, keeping the phone attached the whole time while it charges.
In addition, this accessory uses the PixelSnap magnets on the Pixel 10, so you do not need a magnetic ring or a specific case to attach it. Just align the smartphone with the mount to start charging, and this Anker gadget also has 360 degree rotation and tilt adjustment for better positioning.
Another difference is that the charging pad can be removed from the mount when needed, offering more flexibility than fixed models. With 15W Qi2 support, it can also take advantage of the standard Pixel 10's maximum wireless charging speed, making it a very useful accessory for anyone who needs to use the phone in the car and wants to keep it charged.
Anker 735 Charger
For those who need a traditional phone charger, mainly because the Pixel 10 does not come with one in the box, the Anker 735 Charger is a good choice and has a relatively compact form factor. It also has two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, so you can connect up to three devices at the same time. When only one port is in use, this Anker charger can deliver up to 65W, which is more than enough power to charge a Pixel 10.
Another important point is support for the PPS standard, which the Pixel 10 uses to optimize fast charging. This makes the Anker 735 a better option than chargers that offer high power but not necessarily the protocols required by the smartphone. It also uses GaN II technology, which allows it to deliver more power in a smaller format, something especially useful for anyone who usually takes the charger on trips.
The ability to charge other devices also helps the 735 stand out among the best Anker gadgets to buy. Instead of having several chargers and outlets, you can use only this one to power the Pixel 10 and other compatible devices. But in this case, the maximum power is divided, which can slow the charging process.
Anker Soundcore Liberty 5
Anker's portfolio goes far beyond chargers and power banks, and the Soundcore Liberty 5 proves that for anyone who wants a different accessory for the Pixel 10. The earbuds support Google Fast Pair, allowing instant connection as soon as the case is brought near the device, without opening any app. They also support Find Hub, Google's system for locating lost items.
In terms of hardware, the Liberty 5 has adaptive noise cancellation that adjusts isolation based on the environment, as well as support for the LDAC codec for high-resolution audio. The battery usually lasts around 12 hours of continuous use and up to 48 hours with the case recharges, and the case still has a small LED display showing the remaining charge level.
The phone also comes with physical pinch controls, which are usually more precise than touch sensors. Another feature is wear detection, so when you remove one earbud, the music pauses by itself, resuming as soon as it goes back into your ear. All of this makes the Liberty 5 one of the best wireless earbuds for Android in 2026.
Anker MagGo USB-C Adapter (SD Card Reader)
Pixel 10 remains a great device for photography, and the Anker MagGo USB-C Adapter can be useful if you want to transfer photos and videos from the phone to external storage. It magnetically attaches to the back of the device, with a short flat cable connecting to the USB-C port. The adapter has SD and TF 4.0 card slots and transfer speeds of up to 312MB/s over a 10Gbps connection, which can be useful when moving larger RAW image files or 4K video clips.
Anker markets the adapter for iPhone 15 and 16 owners, but its magnetic alignment relies on the same Qi2 standard the Pixel 10 supports, so the hold is just as secure, with the same compatibility that the MagGo Power Bank has. A pass-through port even keeps the phone charging at up to 42.5W during transfers, letting anyone dump footage without draining the battery mid-shoot.
How we chose these Anker accessories for the Pixel 10
To select these products, we prioritized accessories that take advantage of Pixel 10's features, such as magnets from PixelSnap, Qi2 support for wireless charging, or compatibility with protocols like PPS for fast charging. Another point is how those products integrate with the Google ecosystem, since compatibility with Fast Pair or Find Hub is a great advantage of Pixel 10, making everyday use simpler and without extra pairing or setup steps.
Beyond compatibility with the smartphone, we considered build quality, portability, and value for money. Anker's catalog is extensive, with hundreds of products, but not all make sense for Pixel 10 owners. In the end, the goal was to bring together options from different categories and cover a variety of everyday needs for users without repeating functions among the items chosen for this list.