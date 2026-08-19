5 Of The Most Popular Reading Apps In 2026

Although there are numerous Kindle competitors, it still remains one of the best options for anyone who wants access to millions of books at once. It has one of the best ecosystems among reading apps. If you use a Kindle, rather than just the app on your phone or tablet, it's good for lacking distractions since the device doesn't allow the installation of other apps. You can also download your previously purchased books to read offline, so you don't only need to depend on the subscription or your purchases.

In addition to the traditional store, where you can buy the e-books sold on Amazon, you also get access to Kindle Unlimited, a subscription service that brings together a large selection of books, magazines, and other comics. Although the catalog does not contain every book sold by Amazon itself; just a third of its catalog.

Kindle also offers several cool features that are exclusive, especially if you want to read on your own phone or tablet instead of the e-reader. You can also change the font size, spacing, and margins, and also look up words through the built-in dictionary the app has, while it still keeps your current page synced between devices.