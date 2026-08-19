Stereo Vs. Surround: Which Setup Is Best For Your Soundbar?

A great soundbar is more than just a plastic chassis packed with speakers, it's a meaningful addition to your home theater. Whether you're looking for a boost in volume for movies and TV shows, or the kind of immersive audio you'd expect from a surround sound, replacing your TV audio with a soundbar is a solid first step. But not all soundbars are created equal, and there are many nuances to consider, including additional speakers and audio formats. Some soundbars are best designed to deliver stereo audio, while others are engineered to simulate larger speaker configurations, complete with rear and height effects.

If you're wondering which type of audio format is best for your system, a better question to answer may be, "What type of room is my soundbar living in?" At a bare minimum, all soundbars are able to decode and output stereo audio, which may also be described as "2.0" or "PCM" on the packaging and in the manual. You also don't usually need anything more advanced for small to medium-sized rooms. At the 2.0 level, many soundbars do a great job at enhancing dialogue and will often deliver a wider soundstage than most TV speakers.

The results improve even more when you start adding a subwoofer to get better audio, which is why it's a good idea to invest in a bar that comes with one. A subwoofer prevents your soundbar's main drivers from needing to process and output ultra-low frequencies, like the pounding of a dinosaur's steps, the hum of a massive spaceship, or the energy from a soundtrack with thumping drums. Allowing those front-facing channels to focus on treble and midrange performance.